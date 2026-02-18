ETV Bharat / entertainment

Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan's Father On Ventilator After Minimal Brain Haemorrhage, Doctors Say Condition Stable - Watch

Salim Khan Health Update ( Photo: Getty images )

Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently under treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage. Doctors shared a detailed health update and said that his condition is stable, though he remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and on ventilator support for now. According to the medical team, Salim Khan was brought to the hospital on Tuesday morning around 8:30 am by his family physician, Dr Sandeep Chopra. When he arrived at the emergency ward, his blood pressure was quite high. Doctors immediately began treatment in the emergency room and gave him medicines to control his blood pressure. Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan's Father On Ventilator After Minimal Brain Haemorrhage (Video source: PTI) After the initial treatment, the doctors felt that he needed close observation. He was shifted to the ICU and placed on a ventilator. The doctors explained that this step was taken as a precaution as they did not want his condition to worsen and needed to carry out important investigations safely.