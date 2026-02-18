Salim Khan Health Update: Salman Khan's Father On Ventilator After Minimal Brain Haemorrhage, Doctors Say Condition Stable - Watch
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 18, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Hyderabad: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently under treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a minimal brain haemorrhage. Doctors shared a detailed health update and said that his condition is stable, though he remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and on ventilator support for now.
According to the medical team, Salim Khan was brought to the hospital on Tuesday morning around 8:30 am by his family physician, Dr Sandeep Chopra. When he arrived at the emergency ward, his blood pressure was quite high. Doctors immediately began treatment in the emergency room and gave him medicines to control his blood pressure.
After the initial treatment, the doctors felt that he needed close observation. He was shifted to the ICU and placed on a ventilator. The doctors explained that this step was taken as a precaution as they did not want his condition to worsen and needed to carry out important investigations safely.
Several tests were conducted after he was put on ventilator support. These included MRI, CT scan and blood tests. On Wednesday morning, a procedure called DSA was performed by neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange. The doctors said the procedure was successful. They did not share further details due to patient confidentiality and the family's request.
The medical team clarified that there was a minimal brain haemorrhage. However, they stressed that it was small and has been handled. No surgery was required. Doctors also said that his condition was never as critical as some reports suggested.
He is currently back in the ICU and continues to be monitored closely. The doctors said that he may be taken off the ventilator soon, possibly later today or by tomorrow morning, depending on his recovery. Salim Khan is around 90 years old and keeping his age in mind, doctors say recovery may take some time.
A team of specialists, including a neurologist, cardiologist, nephrologist and other senior doctors, are jointly supervising his treatment. The doctors also mentioned that Salim Khan was fully conscious when he was brought in and appeared fit. His family, including his son, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, has been by his side at the hospital. Fans and members of the film industry continue to pray for his speedy recovery.
