Salim Khan Admitted In ICU; Son Salman Khan Rushes To Hospital Amid Health Scare

Soon after the news became public, superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital. Dressed in a black T-shirt and cap, Salman was seen entering and later leaving the premises under heavy security. He did not speak to the media waiting outside. Salim Khan's daughter, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, were also seen at the hospital, showing the family's support during this time.

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. The news came on Tuesday morning and has left fans and members of the film industry concerned. According to an insider, "He has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital this morning. He is in the ICU." The exact reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially shared by the family yet.

Salim Khan, who turned 90 in November 2025, is one of the most respected names in the history of Hindi cinema. He is best known as one half of the famous screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, along with Javed Akhtar. Together, they wrote some of the biggest films of the 1970s that changed the face of Bollywood forever.

Their most celebrated films include Sholay, Deewaar and Zanjeer. These movies were not only box office hits but also became a part of Indian culture. Their stories gave birth to the famous "angry young man" image, which later became closely linked with actor Amitabh Bachchan. The strong characters and powerful dialogues written by Salim-Javed are still remembered and loved by audiences today.

Over the years, Salim Khan has received many awards for his work. As part of the Salim-Javed team, he won several Filmfare Awards. In 2014, he was offered the Padma Shri by the Government of India, but he politely declined it. Apart from being a legendary writer, Salim Khan is also known as the head of the Khan family. He is the father of actors Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. His family has always spoken about his guidance and influence in their lives.

As of now, fans are waiting for an official health update from the family. Messages of prayers and good wishes have started pouring in from well-wishers across the country. Salim Khan’s contribution to Indian cinema is priceless, and many are hoping for his speedy recovery.