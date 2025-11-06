Saiyami Kher On Ghoomer's Re-Release: 'It Feels Like The Perfect Time To Celebrate Women's Cricket'
Saiyami Kher opens up on Ghoomer's re-release after India's women's cricket World Cup win, sharing her journey, training challenges, and hopes to inspire through cinema.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 6, 2025 at 6:00 PM IST
Puja Mishra
Actress Saiyami Kher is all smiles as her film Ghoomer returns to theatres on November 7, right after India's historic women's cricket World Cup victory. The R. Balki-directed film, which was originally released in August 2023, is now finding new meaning as it celebrates women's strength, resilience, and the spirit of cricket both on and off the field.
Talking about the film's re-release, Saiyami candidly says, "It's exciting in a different way because I wasn't expecting it. Balki sir said we should celebrate and pay tribute to what our girls have achieved at the World Cup. That's how this re-release happened."
The film tells the story of Anina Dixit, a young cricketer who loses her right arm in an accident but finds a new purpose under her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. Through his unconventional training method, she learns to bowl in a new way, they call 'ghoomer', with her left hand, redefining her career and her life.
Saiyami shares a deep connection with the game herself. She was the only Bollywood actor to witness the Indian women's team lift the World Cup trophy in person. "We shot Ghoomer at DY Patil Stadium - the same place where the girls won the trophy. It felt like life coming full circle," she says, adding, "It was emotional to be there. I met the players after the match, and seeing them so overwhelmed was something I'll never forget. Sport doesn't give you a second chance, and what they did was incredible."
A dream role turned reality
Before she became an actor, Saiyami always dreamed of being a cricketer. "Back in time, whenever I was asked about my dream role, I'd always say, 'I want to play a cricketer," she recalls. "I guess it was a manifestation that came true with Ghoomer. I always wanted to wear the blue jersey and play for India. That didn't happen in real life, so this film became the second-best thing," she quips.
Her excitement, however, came with its challenges. Since her character loses her right arm, Saiyami had to train extensively to play with her left hand. "I've played cricket before, but I had to re-learn everything as a left-hander. From brushing my teeth to bowling, everything had to be done differently," she explains. "Balki sir told me, 'You have to look like an expert. No cheat shots.' So we kept shooting till I actually got wickets against real professional players," the actor adds.
Learning from Balki and bonding with Abhishek
Speaking about working under R. Balki, Saiyami says, "He's a phenomenal director who trusts his actors completely. He just tells you to do what you feel, but you have to be convincing. That faith makes you push your limits."
Saiyami shares a warm equation with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan, whom she fondly calls "Coach Sam." "I worked with him earlier in Breathe. He's extremely warm and hardworking," she shares.
Her fondest memories from the film's shoot include working alongside legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. "Mr Bachchan played a commentator in the film, and watching him work was surreal. Shabanaji played my grandmother; she's a legend, and sharing scenes with her was a gift," she smiles.
Handling setbacks and finding strength
After her debut Mirzya in 2016, Saiyami's journey wasn't always smooth. "When your first film doesn't do well, it takes time to find your footing," she says candidly, adding, "But I've always loved acting. I did theatre, workshops, marathons - anything to grow as an actor. I try to give my best and then detach because success isn't always in your control."
She further says, "Ghoomer taught me to believe in magic - that's what the film is about. Life gives you challenges, but you have to pick yourself up every time you fall. That's what I've learned as a person and as an actor."
A message that goes beyond cricket
Ghoomer is not just a sports film. It's a story of resilience, hope, and transformation. "It's about finding strength in your weakness. I hope people take that message home that no matter what happens, you can turn it around," Saiyami says.
She believes the film's re-release couldn't have come at a better time: "The women's team's victory has changed everything. Young girls are now dreaming of cricket. This film celebrates that, it's a tribute to every woman who dared to dream."
Looking beyond Bollywood
Having worked in Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi cinema, Saiyami is open to exploring stories in all languages. "I just want to act, be it a small film, a regional one, or even theatre. I want to keep learning. I'd love to do Malayalam films or even something international someday," she says.
Embracing the rise of OTT platforms, Saiyami says, "OTT has opened doors for so many actors and filmmakers. The reach is incredible. I just hope we continue to see fresh stories and not just star-driven projects."
Her message to fans
As Ghoomer re-releases, Saiyami leaves audiences with a heartfelt invitation: "Our girls made history on November 2 at DY Patil. Ghoomer is a tribute to them. If you want to celebrate women's cricket, come watch Ghoomer in theatres tomorrow."
