Saiyami Kher On Ghoomer's Re-Release: 'It Feels Like The Perfect Time To Celebrate Women's Cricket'

Puja Mishra

Actress Saiyami Kher is all smiles as her film Ghoomer returns to theatres on November 7, right after India's historic women's cricket World Cup victory. The R. Balki-directed film, which was originally released in August 2023, is now finding new meaning as it celebrates women's strength, resilience, and the spirit of cricket both on and off the field.

Talking about the film's re-release, Saiyami candidly says, "It's exciting in a different way because I wasn't expecting it. Balki sir said we should celebrate and pay tribute to what our girls have achieved at the World Cup. That's how this re-release happened."

The film tells the story of Anina Dixit, a young cricketer who loses her right arm in an accident but finds a new purpose under her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. Through his unconventional training method, she learns to bowl in a new way, they call 'ghoomer', with her left hand, redefining her career and her life.

Saiyami shares a deep connection with the game herself. She was the only Bollywood actor to witness the Indian women's team lift the World Cup trophy in person. "We shot Ghoomer at DY Patil Stadium - the same place where the girls won the trophy. It felt like life coming full circle," she says, adding, "It was emotional to be there. I met the players after the match, and seeing them so overwhelmed was something I'll never forget. Sport doesn't give you a second chance, and what they did was incredible."

A dream role turned reality

Before she became an actor, Saiyami always dreamed of being a cricketer. "Back in time, whenever I was asked about my dream role, I'd always say, 'I want to play a cricketer," she recalls. "I guess it was a manifestation that came true with Ghoomer. I always wanted to wear the blue jersey and play for India. That didn't happen in real life, so this film became the second-best thing," she quips.

Her excitement, however, came with its challenges. Since her character loses her right arm, Saiyami had to train extensively to play with her left hand. "I've played cricket before, but I had to re-learn everything as a left-hander. From brushing my teeth to bowling, everything had to be done differently," she explains. "Balki sir told me, 'You have to look like an expert. No cheat shots.' So we kept shooting till I actually got wickets against real professional players," the actor adds.

Learning from Balki and bonding with Abhishek

Speaking about working under R. Balki, Saiyami says, "He's a phenomenal director who trusts his actors completely. He just tells you to do what you feel, but you have to be convincing. That faith makes you push your limits."