ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saira Banu, Usha Uthup, Kailash Kher And More Remember Asha Bhosle As 'Priceless Treasure'

Playback singer Usha Uthup offered an emotional tribute and remembered her strength in a chat with ETV Bharat. She said, "Asha Bhosleji, may your soul rest in peace. Now Panchamji and you will meet again. She left us at the age of 92, but the legacy she left behind is incomparable. She was known as a bold, strong and versatile singer. Her songs will remain with us forever."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, veteran actress Saira Banu recalled her personal bond with the singer and praised her extraordinary vocal ability. She said, "Our family had a close relationship with Asha Bhosle and Lataji. In the old days, all the recordings were done live with the help of a microphone while the orchestra was playing music and singing. While recording, Ashaji would always call me in and guide me with her gestures on how to sing the song. I am grateful that I was able to talk to her before her illness. Her vocal range was amazing. Asha Bhosle always showed affection and respect. Such people are rare. I will always remember her."

Her son Anand Bhosle informed the media that the public will be able to pay their last respects at her residence in Lower Parel, while the final rites will take place at Shivaji Park on Monday. As news of her demise spread, tributes poured in from across the industry, especially from veterans who had closely witnessed her journey.

Mumbai: The passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle has triggered an outpouring of grief across the entertainment industry, with veterans and musicians remembering her as a once-in-a-generation voice. The iconic singer died at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by doctors to a news agency. She had been admitted a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Veteran actor Raza Murad highlighted her unmatched voice and discipline. He said, "I have never heard a voice like Asha Bhosle's voice. I have been listening to her songs since childhood. Her songs with O. P. Nayyar and Pancham Da are all unforgettable. No one could match the ease, playfulness and velvety quality of her voice. After Pancham Da's death, Asha ji was completely devastated. However, she recovered from this grief and did a lot in her life. She was disciplined. She never tolerated disrespect or indiscipline. She has left behind countless memories and a priceless legacy."

Actor Ashok Saraf described her demise as a great loss. He said, "Asha Bhosle's demise is a great loss. Her melodious and unique voice will never be forgotten. I have been listening to her songs since childhood and she has always showered me with admiration and love." Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Kothare also paid tribute, saying, "Asha tai had sung in my film Jivlaga. She is no longer with us, but her memories and her music will always be with us. We will all remember her."

Singer Kailash Kher called her a priceless treasure for the country. He said, "Asha Bhosle was a priceless treasure for this country. Great people like Lataji and Ashaji are rare. Although she is not with us physically, her spirit and her voice will live on forever. Her music, her humour and her discipline will continue to inspire generations."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar remembered working with her and praised her energy. He said, "We grew up listening to Asha Bhosle's songs. I was lucky to get the opportunity to work with her. She sang songs in my films Satta and Corporate. Her magical voice won the hearts of music lovers for decades. Even today, her songs can be heard everywhere. She remained active till the end. Her energy was incredible."

Asha Bhosle was one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history. Born in 1933, she began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over eight decades, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages and built an unmatched reputation for versatility. From soulful ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai to energetic numbers such as Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and evergreen classics like Chura Liya Hai Tumne, her voice became synonymous with Indian film music.

Her contribution earned her several prestigious honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. She was also recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. With her passing, the music industry has lost not just a legendary singer but an era defined by melody, emotion and versatility.