'I Was Jealous': Saif Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor Working With Other Actors While Dating
Saif Ali Khan admits he felt insecure and jealous when Kareena Kapoor worked with other actors.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 16, 2025 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has talked about the insecurities he faced in the early days of his relationship with Kareena Kapoor. Saif mentioned feeling jealous when she worked with other actors. In a recent interview with a magazine, he reflected on how those feelings, although difficult at the time, eventually helped to strengthen their bond as a couple.
Saif and Kareena are one of the most beloved couples in the film industry. They openly show their admiration for each other. However, the Cocktail actor admitted that getting to that level of understanding took effort. Speaking about his dating days with Kareena, he shared how unfamiliar he was with being romantically involved with a working female star at the peak of her career.
He recalled one advice he once received from actor Rani Mukerji, who suggested he pretend Kareena was "dating a hero" to deal with his discomfort. Saif has earlier stated that Kareena was the first working actor he ever dated, and in the interview, he explained why he found it difficult to come to terms with the professional intimacy and constant collaboration that come with an actor's life.
Saif said, "In the beginning, I wasn't very easy to deal with. Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men. It was all new. These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other."
He added, "When things are new, and if you're naturally insecure in a relationship, it can be tricky to navigate. Normally, I had gone out with girls who had nothing to do with movies as such. The one that struck me was that my rivals would be her allies, and I was like, 'How do you work that?' But love triumphs that."
Despite those early struggles, Saif stated that Kareena's personality and emotional strength played a major role in helping him grow. He spoke warmly about her ability to balance stardom with family life. He also mentioned that, in his family, there have never been rigid expectations placed on women.
He said, "She is truly an incredible woman, and I am so lucky to be with her because she is one of the most patient and loving people I have met. She is absolutely wonderful. I can go on and on. I know it's a bit mushy. She makes a wonderful home for us. She's a very creative person in front of the camera, but she's equally creative with us."
Saif also shared that Kareena's happiness has always been his most important goal, even more important than his own happiness or needs. Over time, trust replaced jealousy, and that allowed their relationship to mature and deepen.
Saif and Kareena's first romance surfaced when they worked together on Tashan. They chose to keep their relationship private initially, but they made it public in 2007. In the following year, Saif tattooed Kareena's name on his arm. The duo got married in 2012 and are now parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
