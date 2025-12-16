ETV Bharat / entertainment

'I Was Jealous': Saif Ali Khan On Kareena Kapoor Working With Other Actors While Dating

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has talked about the insecurities he faced in the early days of his relationship with Kareena Kapoor. Saif mentioned feeling jealous when she worked with other actors. In a recent interview with a magazine, he reflected on how those feelings, although difficult at the time, eventually helped to strengthen their bond as a couple.

Saif and Kareena are one of the most beloved couples in the film industry. They openly show their admiration for each other. However, the Cocktail actor admitted that getting to that level of understanding took effort. Speaking about his dating days with Kareena, he shared how unfamiliar he was with being romantically involved with a working female star at the peak of her career.

He recalled one advice he once received from actor Rani Mukerji, who suggested he pretend Kareena was "dating a hero" to deal with his discomfort. Saif has earlier stated that Kareena was the first working actor he ever dated, and in the interview, he explained why he found it difficult to come to terms with the professional intimacy and constant collaboration that come with an actor's life.

Saif said, "In the beginning, I wasn't very easy to deal with. Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men. It was all new. These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other."