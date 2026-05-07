Saif Ali Khan Reveals Shah Rukh's 'Amazing' Producing Style On Kartavya
Saif Ali Khan praised Shah Rukh Khan's producing style on Kartavya, saying he gives directors complete freedom and avoids interfering on set.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 7, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among Bollywood’s most loved on-screen duos in the 2000s. From their chemistry in Kal Ho Naa Ho to hosting several award shows together, the two actors built a strong bond over the years. Now, they are reuniting once again, but this time in a producer-actor collaboration for Netflix’s upcoming film Kartavya.
At the trailer preview event of the film, Saif Ali Khan opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan as a producer and shared how the superstar gives complete freedom to directors while making a film. Shah Rukh is producing Kartavya under his banner alongside Gauri Khan.
Talking about the project, Saif said that Shah Rukh personally approached him with the script. “Shah Rukh Khan is someone I look up to in many ways. He told me there is a lovely script that he wanted me to hear and read, so we went through the process of listening to it and meeting the director. Once the film was complete, he said it had come out as a lovely movie, and he was very happy with it. So that was pretty much it,” Saif shared.
The actor also praised Shah Rukh and Gauri’s style of producing films. According to Saif, the couple does not interfere much on set and instead trusts the filmmaker’s vision completely. “They weren't on the set because they are amazing producers and they believe in letting the director be free to operate and make the film they want to, as sometimes their presence can be a bit overwhelming on set. He gave us a lot of room to make the film. But I felt [through the shoot] that I was working with his production with his kind of sensibilities,” he said.
Directed by Pulkit, Kartavya features Saif Ali Khan in the role of a police officer struggling to balance duty and personal challenges. The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Sanjay Mishra and Manish Chaudhary in important roles.
When asked if Kartavya marks a reinvention for him as an actor, Saif said he does not look at it that way. “I don't feel the need to have a reinvention, but if the audience feels it, then great. It's a film that we all love and wanted to do. Pulkit had a very exciting script, so that was it. But if the audience sees something more in it, then that's great,” he added.
Kartavya will start streaming on Netflix from May 15.