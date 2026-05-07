ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Reveals Shah Rukh's 'Amazing' Producing Style On Kartavya

Hyderabad: Actors Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among Bollywood’s most loved on-screen duos in the 2000s. From their chemistry in Kal Ho Naa Ho to hosting several award shows together, the two actors built a strong bond over the years. Now, they are reuniting once again, but this time in a producer-actor collaboration for Netflix’s upcoming film Kartavya.

At the trailer preview event of the film, Saif Ali Khan opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan as a producer and shared how the superstar gives complete freedom to directors while making a film. Shah Rukh is producing Kartavya under his banner alongside Gauri Khan.

Talking about the project, Saif said that Shah Rukh personally approached him with the script. “Shah Rukh Khan is someone I look up to in many ways. He told me there is a lovely script that he wanted me to hear and read, so we went through the process of listening to it and meeting the director. Once the film was complete, he said it had come out as a lovely movie, and he was very happy with it. So that was pretty much it,” Saif shared.