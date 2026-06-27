ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Recalls Knife Attack On Son Jeh, Reveals Whether He Would Forgive The Accused

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has spoken in detail for the first time about the knife attack that took place at his Mumbai home the previous year. Recalling the incident, Saif revealed that the intruder had also injured his younger son, Jeh, before attacking him. The actor also shared whether he is ready to forgive the man who nearly took his life.

Speaking to a newswire, Saif recalled the events of the night when an intruder entered his Bandra residence during an attempted burglary on January 16, 2025. He said the family was asleep when their nanny rushed into the room and informed them that someone had entered Jeh's room with a knife and was demanding money.

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor and their younger son Jeh (Photo: IANS)

Saif said he immediately ran to his son's room. Recalling the frightening moment, he said, "This burglar broke into the bathroom window. The nanny came in and told us that somebody was in Jeh's room holding a knife and asking for money. I went to the baby's room, and he was holding the baby. He had cut the baby a little bit, and he had cut the maid a little bit."

The actor admitted that he reacted without thinking. Instead of trying to reason with the intruder, he confronted him physically. "Something took over me, and I jumped on him. We had a fist fight. He went crazy with his knives, and there were cuts and blood everywhere. Just then, my maid came in and chucked him across the room," Saif said.