Saif Ali Khan Recalls Knife Attack On Son Jeh, Reveals Whether He Would Forgive The Accused
Saif Ali Khan recalled the 2025 knife attack, revealed his son Jeh was injured, and discussed whether he wants to forgive the attacker.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 27, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has spoken in detail for the first time about the knife attack that took place at his Mumbai home the previous year. Recalling the incident, Saif revealed that the intruder had also injured his younger son, Jeh, before attacking him. The actor also shared whether he is ready to forgive the man who nearly took his life.
Speaking to a newswire, Saif recalled the events of the night when an intruder entered his Bandra residence during an attempted burglary on January 16, 2025. He said the family was asleep when their nanny rushed into the room and informed them that someone had entered Jeh's room with a knife and was demanding money.
Saif said he immediately ran to his son's room. Recalling the frightening moment, he said, "This burglar broke into the bathroom window. The nanny came in and told us that somebody was in Jeh's room holding a knife and asking for money. I went to the baby's room, and he was holding the baby. He had cut the baby a little bit, and he had cut the maid a little bit."
The actor admitted that he reacted without thinking. Instead of trying to reason with the intruder, he confronted him physically. "Something took over me, and I jumped on him. We had a fist fight. He went crazy with his knives, and there were cuts and blood everywhere. Just then, my maid came in and chucked him across the room," Saif said.
The attack left Saif with six stab injuries, including one close to his spine. Looking back at those moments, the actor said he genuinely feared for his life. "I was wearing a white kurta pyjama covered in blood, and at one point, I was lying on the floor. I thought I might die," he said.
Saif said that despite his condition, he wanted his elder son, Taimur, to accompany him to the hospital. "I really wanted to be with Taimur, and I asked him if he would accompany me to the hospital. He asked me, 'Are you going to die?' I told him no, and we went to the hospital together," he said.
The actor also reflected on whether he could forgive the man who attacked him. Saif said he believes the accused may not have entered the house looking for violence.
"I even wanted to forgive this guy because I think he made a huge mistake, and I think he was not looking for a fight. I would be happy to forgive him, but that part where he tried to kill me is something that I am finding hard to let go of. It's a question of haves and have-nots, and it is the inequality that has led to this," he said.
Following the attack, Mumbai Police arrested the accused, 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, from Thane three days after the incident.
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