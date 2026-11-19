ETV Bharat / entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Gets Death Threat From Baba Siddique Murder Case Accused Zeeshan Akhtar

Saif Ali Khan Gets Death Threat From Baba Siddique Murder Case Accused Zeeshan Akhtar ( Photo: IANS )

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan has reportedly become the latest Bollywood actor to face a death threat. The threat has allegedly been linked to Zeeshan Akhtar, who is wanted by the police in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. Mumbai Police is now trying to verify who sent the threat and whether Akhtar was actually involved. Saif has not publicly reacted to the reported threat so far.

Police officials have not yet confirmed Akhtar’s role in the matter. Investigators are also looking into the possibility that someone may have used the wanted accused’s identity to send the threatening message. The investigation is currently underway.

The latest case comes after similar threats were reported by actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana. Police arrested a 30-year-old man named Vaibhav Mishra in connection with those cases. Mishra, an IIT graduate from Bengaluru, allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to create and send the threatening messages. Police officials said he did not have any connection with a criminal gang. The actor was previously involved in a serious incident at his Mumbai home in January 2025. On January 16, an intruder entered his Bandra residence during the night and reached the room where his younger son, Jeh, was present. Saif reportedly stepped in to protect his child, leading to a struggle with the intruder. The actor was stabbed several times and suffered injuries to his neck and back.