Sai Pallavi Birthday Special | From MBBS Graduate To Actor: Lesser-Known Facts About The South Diva
On Sai Pallavi's 34th birthday, here's a look at her inspiring journey from MBBS graduate to South cinema star and Bollywood's upcoming Ramayana actress.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 9, 2026 at 12:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: As Sai Pallavi celebrates her 34th birthday on May 9, fans across the country are once again showering love on one of South cinema’s most admired stars. Known for her natural acting, graceful dance moves, and simple personality, Sai Pallavi has created a unique place for herself in the film industry without following the usual glamour path. From being a medical student to becoming one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema, her journey has been truly inspiring.
Born on May 9, 1992, in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, Sai Pallavi completed her schooling before pursuing medicine. She earned her MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in 2016. Even after finishing her studies and clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in 2020, she decided to follow her passion for acting instead of practising medicine. Apart from Tamil, she is also fluent in Telugu, Malayalam, English, and Georgian.
Before entering films, Sai Pallavi was already familiar to television audiences through dance reality shows. As a young participant, she appeared in shows like Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva and Dhee. Her dancing talent later became one of her biggest strengths on screen.
Sai Pallavi’s life changed completely with Premam in 2015. Her role as Malar, a simple college teacher, won millions of hearts instantly. Audiences loved her expressive acting and natural beauty, while critics praised her refreshing screen presence. The film became a massive success and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut - South.
She later made a strong mark in Telugu cinema with Fidaa opposite Varun Tej. Her performance as Bhanumathi was widely appreciated and won her another Filmfare Award. Over the years, she continued to impress audiences with films like Love Story, Virata Parvam, Gargi, Shyam Singha Roy, and Kali.
One of the biggest reasons behind Sai Pallavi’s popularity is her authenticity. In an industry often driven by glamour and heavy makeup, she became known for embracing her natural look both on and off screen. Her confidence and grounded personality have inspired many young women to feel comfortable in their own skin.
Now, the actress is preparing for a major new chapter in her career. Sai Pallavi is all set to make a big Bollywood impact with Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She will reportedly play Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. She is also making headlines for Ek Din with Junaid Khan.
Over the years, Sai Pallavi has won six Filmfare South awards and earned a place in Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list in 2020. But beyond the awards and success, what truly makes her special is the way she has stayed true to herself.