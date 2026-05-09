ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sai Pallavi Birthday Special | From MBBS Graduate To Actor: Lesser-Known Facts About The South Diva

Sai Pallavi Birthday Special ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: As Sai Pallavi celebrates her 34th birthday on May 9, fans across the country are once again showering love on one of South cinema’s most admired stars. Known for her natural acting, graceful dance moves, and simple personality, Sai Pallavi has created a unique place for herself in the film industry without following the usual glamour path. From being a medical student to becoming one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema, her journey has been truly inspiring. Born on May 9, 1992, in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, Sai Pallavi completed her schooling before pursuing medicine. She earned her MBBS degree from Tbilisi State Medical University in 2016. Even after finishing her studies and clearing the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in 2020, she decided to follow her passion for acting instead of practising medicine. Apart from Tamil, she is also fluent in Telugu, Malayalam, English, and Georgian. Before entering films, Sai Pallavi was already familiar to television audiences through dance reality shows. As a young participant, she appeared in shows like Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva and Dhee. Her dancing talent later became one of her biggest strengths on screen.