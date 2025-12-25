ETV Bharat / entertainment

AA22 x A6: Sai Abhyankkar And Atlee Pull A Working Christmas On Allu Arjun's Next

Apart from AA22xA6, which is a pan-India project slated for release in 2027, Sai Abhyankkar has three major Tamil films lined up for 2026. The films include Karuppu, Benz, and Marshal.

The image posted on Instagram depicts Sai Abhyankkar and Atlee sitting inside a recording studio, smiling at the camera. A digital audio workstation setup, studio monitors, and a keyboard are visible in the background, which hints at an active music composition session. Sharing the picture, Sai captioned it, "Christmas sessions."

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee's upcoming collaboration, tentatively titled AA22xA6, is currently under production and is moving at a brisk pace. On the occasion of Christmas, music composer Sai Abhyankkar offered fans a glimpse into the film's progress by sharing a picture with Atlee from their ongoing music sessions.

Meanwhile, fresh speculation has surfaced around AA22xA6 potentially being developed as a two-part film. Given the size and scope of the film - the scale, budget, and subject matter - the makers are considering this option. However, there has been no official confirmation from the production team so far.

Reports suggest that nearly 60 per cent of the film's shoot has already been completed, with the team currently filming an underwater action sequence. Several top technicians from Hollywood are said to be associated with the project. If plans move forward accordingly, the first part is expected to be released by the end of 2026 or early 2027, while the sequel may be shot and released at a later stage.

Directed by Atlee, AA22xA6 is described as a high-octane action film that explores the concept of a parallel world. The makers have already announced Deepika Padukone as one of the female leads and released a promo featuring her. Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur are speculated to be part of the cast.

AA22xA6 is the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Atlee. The film is also rumoured to feature the Pushpa actor in quadruple roles, a first in his career. Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in Indian cinema.