ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sadia Khateeb Excited For Silaa With Harshvardhan Rane; Recalls Working With Akshay Kumar: 'He is The Best'

Srinagar: Bollywood actress Sadia Khateeb is looking forward to a new chapter in her Bollywood journey with Silaa, an upcoming romantic-action drama that she says has given her another opportunity to learn and grow as a performer.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sadia spoke about her experience working with Akshay Kumar, her transition from serious roles to comedy and her excitement about Silaa, which stars Harshvardhan Rane alongside her.

Sadia, who made her acting debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara in 2020, said she approaches every project with the mindset of a student. "For me, wherever I go, whatever work I do, I do it like a student," she said. "I feel like I am a newborn baby who has to learn what the world has to offer."

Sadia Khateeb (Photo: ETV Bharat)

She said the change in genres has been an important part of her growth. Her journey includes the period drama Shikara, the family drama Raksha Bandhan, the political thriller The Diplomat and the comedy-drama Daadi Ki Shaadi.

"Whether it is comedy or serious, and even now Silaa, which is a romantic-action drama and I am really excited for it to come, it is just a learning experience," she said.

Sadia previously worked with Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan, the 2022 family drama directed by Aanand L Rai. Reflecting on the experience, the 28-year-old actress spoke warmly about the Akshay's talent and personality.

"He is a fab actor, and I am needless to say that," Sadia told ETV Bharat. "I am very small when it comes to his acting. We have seen his work since childhood. But he is the best human being."