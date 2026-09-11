Sadia Khateeb Excited For Silaa With Harshvardhan Rane; Recalls Working With Akshay Kumar: 'He is The Best'
In conversation with Sadia Khateeb for ETV Bharat, the actress discusses her upcoming film Silaa, working with Akshay Kumar, her evolving roles and Bollywood journey.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 11, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Bollywood actress Sadia Khateeb is looking forward to a new chapter in her Bollywood journey with Silaa, an upcoming romantic-action drama that she says has given her another opportunity to learn and grow as a performer.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Sadia spoke about her experience working with Akshay Kumar, her transition from serious roles to comedy and her excitement about Silaa, which stars Harshvardhan Rane alongside her.
Sadia, who made her acting debut with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara in 2020, said she approaches every project with the mindset of a student. "For me, wherever I go, whatever work I do, I do it like a student," she said. "I feel like I am a newborn baby who has to learn what the world has to offer."
She said the change in genres has been an important part of her growth. Her journey includes the period drama Shikara, the family drama Raksha Bandhan, the political thriller The Diplomat and the comedy-drama Daadi Ki Shaadi.
"Whether it is comedy or serious, and even now Silaa, which is a romantic-action drama and I am really excited for it to come, it is just a learning experience," she said.
Sadia previously worked with Akshay Kumar in Raksha Bandhan, the 2022 family drama directed by Aanand L Rai. Reflecting on the experience, the 28-year-old actress spoke warmly about the Akshay's talent and personality.
"He is a fab actor, and I am needless to say that," Sadia told ETV Bharat. "I am very small when it comes to his acting. We have seen his work since childhood. But he is the best human being."
Her comments come as she prepares for another distinct role in Silaa, a film that moves her into the romantic-action space. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film also features Karan Veer Mehra and Ipsitaa in key roles. The project was filmed across Vietnam, Kashmir and Mumbai and is scheduled for a 2026 release. Its shooting has been completed, with the film moving into post-production.
Sadia's first major screen appearance came in Shikara, where she played Shanti Dhar. The film marked her entry into Hindi cinema and earned her a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Female Debut.
She later appeared in Raksha Bandhan alongside Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. In 2025, she featured in The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair and led by John Abraham. She most recently appeared in Daadi Ki Shaadi, a comedy-drama featuring Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
Speaking about her career so far, Sadia said she has been part of five films, with four released and Silaa is in production. "Till now, I have been a part of five films. Shikara, Raksha Bandhan, The Diplomat, and Daadi Ki Shaadi have been released, while Silaa is currently in production," the actor, who will celebrate her birthday on September 18, said.
Describing the journey, she added, "By God's grace, it has been very beautiful. It has had its own ups and its own downs, like in every field with every other person. But if your blessings are with us, it will continue to be good."
Sadia also spoke about her connection to Jammu and Kashmir while discussing International Film Festival JK. Although she has built her career in Mumbai, the actress said she felt a strong sense of belonging while attending the event. "To be very honest, I don't feel like I have come from outside. I feel like I belong here. I feel like I have always been here," she said.
She highlighted the festival's importance for the region's creative community, employment opportunities and tourism. In a separate interaction, she described the event as a significant development for a place that had long lacked a strong theatre and film infrastructure.
Sadia said talent exists across Kashmir, Jammu, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Bhaderwah and Ladakh, but artists often need an opportunity to reach a wider audience. "We are just one opportunity away from a milestone," she said.
For the actress, the festival also carried a personal meaning. Coming from Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, she said she feels a responsibility toward her roots and remains grateful for platforms that create opportunities for local talent.
Recalling her move from Bhaderwah to Mumbai, Khateeb offered a humorous description of the contrast between her hometown and the city where she pursued acting. "I went to the tallest building in Mumbai and started living there," she said.