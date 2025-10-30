ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Heavy Responsibility': Sadhguru on Criticism Around Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Rama, Says People Worshiped Sr NTR As Krishna

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram had also received mixed reactions. Recently, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, shared his thoughts on this while speaking with the film’s producer Namit Malhotra. During their chat, Sadhguru also spoke about how Telugu legend N. T. Rama Rao managed the responsibility of playing religious icons on screen.

Sai Pallavi later gave a subtle reply to the trolls. She posted videos and pictures from her family trip and wrote that they were real and not AI-generated. After her post, fans seemed calmer. But the incident showed how much pressure actors face while portraying mythological characters.

Hyderabad: Recently, Sai Pallavi faced criticism after her beach holiday pictures went viral on social media. Many people trolled her for wearing swimwear. They could not accept that she could wear such clothes, as she is playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Namit recently visited the Isha Foundation and his conversation with Sadhguru about Ramayana was shared on the film’s official YouTube channel. When Namit brought up the topic of actors playing Lord Rama, Hanuman, and Sita, he said people expect them to actually become like those divine figures. Sadhguru replied, “If they have sense, they should become. It’s a rare opportunity to play Rama, so one should transform oneself. When else will you get such a chance? Still, there will always be unrealistic expectations.”

Sadhguru: 'People Worshipped NTR As Krishna Because...'

He then gave an example of Telugu cinema giant NT Rama Rao, saying, “In Telugu cinema, people worshipped NTR as Krishna because he played that role in 15 or 16 films. Huge cutouts showed him with a flute, and he even won elections because of that image. To some extent, this continues today. If someone acts as Rama, I expect a little gentleness from him. But it’s unfair to the actor, because it’s only a profession. He is just acting. Still, if playing Rama helps the actor absorb some of his qualities, it would be wonderful.”

It’s A Heavy Responsibility: Sadhguru On Ranbir Playing Lord Rama

Namit also mentioned how some fans reject Ranbir’s casting because of his past roles or statements. Sadhguru responded, “That’s not fair. He only acted in a certain way before. Tomorrow he may even play Ravana. That’s what professional actors do. But at the same time, a film succeeds because of the audience, not just the actors or directors. So their expectations cannot be ignored. It’s a heavy responsibility, but both the actor and director should try to imbibe a bit of Rama’s nature.”

Ramayana is being made as a two-part film. It is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. The budget for the project will exceed Rs 4000 crore (approximately $500 million), Namit confirmed earlier. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi aside, the film features Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The first part will release on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part the next Diwali.