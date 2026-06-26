ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sabki Laadli Bebo Actor Shivshakti Sachdev Is Engaged, Dreamy Photos Melt Hearts

Hyderabad: TV actor Shivshakti Sachdev has announced her engagement to Ankur Singh. The actor shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram on Thursday, June 26, by posting a series of romantic pictures and videos from the special moment.

The engagement took place against the beautiful backdrop of Loch Ness in Scotland. The couple looked overjoyed as they celebrated the occasion together. Shivshakti also added Jake Etheridge's song So In Love With You to the post.

Sharing the photos, the actor kept the caption short and sweet. She wrote, "His Best Decision. No Nazar Please." The pictures captured the couple smiling, hugging and enjoying their memorable day.

Soon after they shared the post, friends and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "Omg the photos are so dreamy!!!!" Another commented, "Congratulations. All the best wishes for your future together."