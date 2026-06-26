Sabki Laadli Bebo Actor Shivshakti Sachdev Is Engaged, Dreamy Photos Melt Hearts
TV actor Shivshakti Sachdev announced her engagement to Ankur Singh with dreamy Scotland photos.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 26, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: TV actor Shivshakti Sachdev has announced her engagement to Ankur Singh. The actor shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram on Thursday, June 26, by posting a series of romantic pictures and videos from the special moment.
The engagement took place against the beautiful backdrop of Loch Ness in Scotland. The couple looked overjoyed as they celebrated the occasion together. Shivshakti also added Jake Etheridge's song So In Love With You to the post.
Sharing the photos, the actor kept the caption short and sweet. She wrote, "His Best Decision. No Nazar Please." The pictures captured the couple smiling, hugging and enjoying their memorable day.
Soon after they shared the post, friends and followers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "Omg the photos are so dreamy!!!!" Another commented, "Congratulations. All the best wishes for your future together."
Shivshakti Sachdev is a familiar face in the Hindi television industry. She began her acting career as a child artist in the 2007 Star Plus show Bhabhi, where she played Mehak Thakral. She later became a household name with her lead role in Sabki Laadli Bebo, which remains one of the most popular shows of her career.
Over the years, Shivshakti has appeared in several television shows, including Balika Vadhu and Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. Apart from television, she made her Telugu film debut with Amaram Akhilam Prema in 2020.
Shivshakti has also built a strong presence on social media by creating content related to beauty, fashion and lifestyle. She currently has one million followers on Instagram and continues to stay connected with her fans through regular updates. In 2025, she was also honoured with the Digital Voice of the Year award in the beauty category.