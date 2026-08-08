Sanjay Dutt Would Watch Madhuri Dixit's Close-Ups, Says Saajan Director On Their Alleged Romance
Following relationship rumours, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt stopped working together after the release of Mahaanta.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 8, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were among the successful pairs of the 90s. The duo who starred together in films like Khalnayak, Mahaanta, Sapne Sajan Ke and more, was once famous for their alleged romance. Longstanding rumours regarding a romantic relationship between Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt surfaced during the filming of their 1991 movie Saajan. Director-cinematographer Lawrence D’Souza who brought them together in Saajan has shared what he knew about the couple while working on the film.
D’Souza addressed Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt's romance rumours in a recent interview. He noted that the cast and crew were so engaged in the filmmaking process that they largely ignored the gossip surrounding Dutt and Dixit. D’Souza also reflected on how fulfilling the experienced was during the shoot, stating, “We never really paid attention to it because we were having so much fun while shooting. We didn’t even realise when the film was completed."
The filmmaker, however, recalled that Sanjay would occasionally look through the camera while he filmed Madhuri’s close-ups. D'Souza said, "I was the cameraman as well as the director, so sometimes he would look through the camera when I was shooting Madhuri’s close-ups. He would watch her, but I never really thought about whether anything was happening or not."
The reports of Madhuri and Sanjay's romance and break up made equal waves. It was said that the two parted ways after Dutt's arrest in 1993. The filmmaker said he saw the news but was unaware if pressure from Madhuri's family caused her to distance herself from Sanjay. When asked, the filmmaker said, "I have no idea."
Co-staring Salman Khan, Saajan was a blockbuster hit. Lyrics by Sameer and Faiz Anwar, coupled with music by Nadeem-Shravan, massively contributed to its success. In a way, the film's huge success also fueled the rumours about the alleged romance between Dutt and Dixit.
While Madhuri has maintained that she was never in a relationship with her Saajan co-star. Sanjay, however, said in a throwback interview, "I didn’t get affected by her statement. I have been her colleague and I have done a lot of films with her. See, I need to establish a proper rapport with all my co-stars, it may be Madhuri or Sridevi. For instance, during the first few days of Gumraah, I wasn’t comfortable because you know how Sridevi is. She is aloof and I had to get talking to her. So what Madhuri said didn’t bother me that much, in fact, it didn’t bother me at all."
He also admitted apologising to Madhuri after reports about their alleged relationship became widespread.
"This story broke out around the time of Saajan. In fact, when the story broke out in the press, she was shooting for Khel in Kenya. So, when we had a schedule of Saajan after that, I went up and said sorry to her. Because she was under public scrutiny for no fault of her. She took it well,” he said.
Back them Dutt laughed off the rumours, saying, “I wish I had a scene going on with Madhuri. But I don’t. Look I get friendly to every co-star of mine. If you see me with Raveena Tandon, you will feel I am having an affair with her too.” Addressing speculation that the two might eventually marry, he added, “There has to be something on between us for me to marry her."
Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit stopped working together after the release of Mahaanta. Karan Johar's 2019 release, Kalank, brought the two together after 22 years.