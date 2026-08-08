ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sanjay Dutt Would Watch Madhuri Dixit's Close-Ups, Says Saajan Director On Their Alleged Romance

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt were among the successful pairs of the 90s. The duo who starred together in films like Khalnayak, Mahaanta, Sapne Sajan Ke and more, was once famous for their alleged romance. Longstanding rumours regarding a romantic relationship between Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt surfaced during the filming of their 1991 movie Saajan. Director-cinematographer Lawrence D’Souza who brought them together in Saajan has shared what he knew about the couple while working on the film.

D’Souza addressed Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt's romance rumours in a recent interview. He noted that the cast and crew were so engaged in the filmmaking process that they largely ignored the gossip surrounding Dutt and Dixit. D’Souza also reflected on how fulfilling the experienced was during the shoot, stating, “We never really paid attention to it because we were having so much fun while shooting. We didn’t even realise when the film was completed."

The filmmaker, however, recalled that Sanjay would occasionally look through the camera while he filmed Madhuri’s close-ups. D'Souza said, "I was the cameraman as well as the director, so sometimes he would look through the camera when I was shooting Madhuri’s close-ups. He would watch her, but I never really thought about whether anything was happening or not."

The reports of Madhuri and Sanjay's romance and break up made equal waves. It was said that the two parted ways after Dutt's arrest in 1993. The filmmaker said he saw the news but was unaware if pressure from Madhuri's family caused her to distance herself from Sanjay. When asked, the filmmaker said, "I have no idea."