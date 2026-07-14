'Grief Is Not Always Loud': S Janaki's Granddaughter Reacts After Being Judged For Not Crying
S Janaki's granddaughter Apsara Vydyula hit back at trolls questioning her grief after the singer's funeral, urging people not to judge love through visible tears.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Legendary playback singer S Janaki’s granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, has responded to social media users who questioned her grief after the singer’s funeral. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Apsara asked people not to judge her love for her grandmother based on whether she cried in public.
S Janaki passed away on Saturday at the age of 88 in Mysuru after suffering from a respiratory illness. She was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening at her farmhouse in Kaniyanahundi. A police team offered her a gun salute, while the National Anthem was played.
During the last rites, Apsara performed the final rituals by lighting her grandmother’s funeral pyre. Carrying the earthen pot, she walked around the pyre as Vedic hymns were chanted. Her participation also broke a long-standing tradition where such rituals were usually performed only by men.
However, after the funeral, some people on social media questioned why Apsara did not appear emotional or shed tears. Responding to the criticism, she shared a deeply personal note along with pictures of her grandmother and her late elder sister, Varsha, who passed away in 2023.
"My grandmother's favourite person in the world was my elder sister, Varsha. They were so alike. They understood each other in a way that words could never fully explain. They were, in every sense, made for each other," Apsara wrote.
She said that her sister was the one who should have been standing in her place during the funeral. "I don't want the world to forget that Varsha is the one who should have been standing where I am today, taking care of our grandmother and doing everything that now falls upon me."
Speaking about her family's loss, Apsara added, "Our family will never truly recover from that loss. Grief doesn't disappear. It simply becomes something you learn to carry for the rest of your life." She also said that the thought of her grandmother and sister being together again gives her comfort.
Addressing those who criticised her, Apsara wrote, "Please don't measure my love for my grandmother by the tears you do or do not see."
She explained that her grandmother had taught the family to look at death from a spiritual point of view. "We were taught, especially by her, to understand death from a deeply spiritual place. She taught us that love does not end when a life does. My experiences have made me stronger than I ever wished I had to be. Grief is not always loud. Sometimes it is quiet, steady and deeply personal."
Apsara also said it was painful to see strangers forming opinions about her family without knowing them personally.
In the same post, she remembered S Janaki as a kind and humble person who always saw the good in others. "I want people to know who my grandmother really was. She was gentle, kind, deeply humble and completely free of judgement. She saw the good in everyone. Varsha was exactly the same. What they shared, more than anything else, was an infectious childlike spirit. They carried wonder into every room they entered, and almost everyone who met them loved them instantly."
Ending her emotional note, Apsara wrote, "They are together now. And somehow, that thought brings me peace."
S Janaki was one of India's most celebrated playback singers. During a career spanning more than six decades, she recorded over 48,000 songs in nearly 20 Indian languages. She won four National Film Awards and several state honours.