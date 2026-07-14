ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Grief Is Not Always Loud': S Janaki's Granddaughter Reacts After Being Judged For Not Crying

Hyderabad: Legendary playback singer S Janaki’s granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, has responded to social media users who questioned her grief after the singer’s funeral. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Apsara asked people not to judge her love for her grandmother based on whether she cried in public.

S Janaki passed away on Saturday at the age of 88 in Mysuru after suffering from a respiratory illness. She was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening at her farmhouse in Kaniyanahundi. A police team offered her a gun salute, while the National Anthem was played.

During the last rites, Apsara performed the final rituals by lighting her grandmother’s funeral pyre. Carrying the earthen pot, she walked around the pyre as Vedic hymns were chanted. Her participation also broke a long-standing tradition where such rituals were usually performed only by men.

However, after the funeral, some people on social media questioned why Apsara did not appear emotional or shed tears. Responding to the criticism, she shared a deeply personal note along with pictures of her grandmother and her late elder sister, Varsha, who passed away in 2023.

"My grandmother's favourite person in the world was my elder sister, Varsha. They were so alike. They understood each other in a way that words could never fully explain. They were, in every sense, made for each other," Apsara wrote.

She said that her sister was the one who should have been standing in her place during the funeral. "I don't want the world to forget that Varsha is the one who should have been standing where I am today, taking care of our grandmother and doing everything that now falls upon me."