ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Don't Need A YouTuber's Lectures From Abroad': Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Dhruv Rathee's 'Humiliate PM Modi' Comment

Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Dhruv Rathee's 'Humiliate PM Modi' Comment ( Photo: IANS, YouTube )

Hyderabad: Actor Rupali Ganguly has strongly reacted to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after his controversial comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media. The television actor slammed Dhruv for his “humiliate PM Modi” remark and said Indians do not need “a YouTuber sitting abroad” to speak on behalf of the country. The controversy started after Dhruv Rathee shared a post on X, where he criticised PM Modi and said the Prime Minister “deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes.” He also questioned the lack of press conferences during Modi’s tenure and urged foreign journalists to ask him tough questions during international visits. His post quickly sparked massive reactions online, with many supporting and many opposing his statement. Reacting sharply to Dhruv’s comments, Rupali Ganguly reposted his statement on X and defended PM Modi. The actor said it was ironic to use the word “humiliation” for a leader who continues to receive top honours from countries around the world.