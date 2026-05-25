'Don't Need A YouTuber's Lectures From Abroad': Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Dhruv Rathee's 'Humiliate PM Modi' Comment
Rupali Ganguly slammed Dhruv Rathee over his remarks on PM Modi, saying Indians don't need "a YouTuber sitting abroad" to speak for them.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 25, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Rupali Ganguly has strongly reacted to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee after his controversial comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media. The television actor slammed Dhruv for his “humiliate PM Modi” remark and said Indians do not need “a YouTuber sitting abroad” to speak on behalf of the country.
The controversy started after Dhruv Rathee shared a post on X, where he criticised PM Modi and said the Prime Minister “deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes.” He also questioned the lack of press conferences during Modi’s tenure and urged foreign journalists to ask him tough questions during international visits.
His post quickly sparked massive reactions online, with many supporting and many opposing his statement. Reacting sharply to Dhruv’s comments, Rupali Ganguly reposted his statement on X and defended PM Modi. The actor said it was ironic to use the word “humiliation” for a leader who continues to receive top honours from countries around the world.
It’s funny hearing the word “humiliation” for Our Prime Minister, a leader who is continuously being honoured by countries around the world with their top civilian awards. My PM is among the most internationally respected and honoured leaders in the world today, and he is the… https://t.co/Cns8Ixae0Y— Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 25, 2026
Calling PM Modi one of the “most internationally respected leaders,” Rupali said millions of Indians deeply admire and trust him. She also highlighted his long political journey, mentioning that he has continued winning elections for more than two decades, first as a Chief Minister and later as Prime Minister.
However, it was Rupali’s direct attack on Dhruv Rathee that grabbed attention online. Hitting out at the YouTuber, she wrote that Indians are capable of deciding what is best for their own country and do not need “a YouTuber sitting abroad, disconnected from India’s ground reality,” to act as their spokesperson. She further accused Dhruv of building his online identity by “mocking, criticising, and fearmongering” about India.
Earlier, actor Gul Panag had also reacted to Dhruv Rathee’s statement. While she acknowledged that criticism and disagreement are important in a democracy, Gul said reducing the office of the Prime Minister to “a joke on foreign soil” did not feel right to her.
Not cool.— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) May 22, 2026
You can dislike a Prime Minister, disagree with a government, protest, debate and vote differently. That’s democracy.
But reducing the office of India’s Prime Minister, the man, the office, and what he represents abroad, to a joke on foreign soil -doesn’t feel like… https://t.co/XNQg7IiVyh
Meanwhile, PM Modi recently wrapped up his visit to Italy, where he met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Sharing pictures from the visit, Modi called the trip “very productive” and announced that India and Italy had decided to elevate their relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership.
The Prime Minister’s pictures with Giorgia Meloni also went viral online, once again creating a buzz across social media platforms.