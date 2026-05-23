ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rukmini Vasanth Slams Morphed AI Photos, Warns Of Legal Action Over 'Serious Privacy Violation'

Rukmini Vasanth Slams Morphed AI Photos, Warns Of Legal Action Over 'Serious Privacy Violation' ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Rukmini Vasanth has spoken out after AI-generated images falsely claiming to feature her started circulating online. Calling the incident a “serious violation of privacy”, the Kantara Chapter 1 actor said she is planning to take legal and cybercrime action against the people responsible for creating and spreading the morphed content. On Saturday, Rukmini shared a strongly worded note on her X account, asking people not to engage with the fake images. The actor made it clear that the pictures being shared online were completely fabricated and had nothing to do with her. “My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated,” she wrote. Calling the misuse of AI disturbing and irresponsible, Rukmini added, “The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy.”