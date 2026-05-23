Rukmini Vasanth Slams Morphed AI Photos, Warns Of Legal Action Over 'Serious Privacy Violation'
Rukmini Vasanth slammed 'fake' AI-generated images circulating online, calling them a privacy violation and warning of strict legal and cybercrime action against those responsible.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 23, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Rukmini Vasanth has spoken out after AI-generated images falsely claiming to feature her started circulating online. Calling the incident a “serious violation of privacy”, the Kantara Chapter 1 actor said she is planning to take legal and cybercrime action against the people responsible for creating and spreading the morphed content.
On Saturday, Rukmini shared a strongly worded note on her X account, asking people not to engage with the fake images. The actor made it clear that the pictures being shared online were completely fabricated and had nothing to do with her.
“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated,” she wrote.
Calling the misuse of AI disturbing and irresponsible, Rukmini added, “The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious violation of privacy.”
My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me.— rukmini (@rukminitweets) May 23, 2026
I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated.
The creation and circulation of such manipulated content is deeply irresponsible and a serious… pic.twitter.com/8iitXTvFvT
The actor also revealed that she and her team are taking the matter very seriously and are preparing to take strict action against those involved. “We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images,” she stated.
Rukmini further urged social media users not to share the morphed pictures or interact with such content online. Her statement quickly received support from fans, many of whom praised her for speaking up against the growing misuse of artificial intelligence and online harassment targeting celebrities.
This is not the first time the actor has dealt with online fraud and identity misuse. Last year, too, Rukmini had warned her followers about a person allegedly impersonating her using a fake phone number. She had clarified that the number did not belong to her and had called it a case of cybercrime. The actor had then also confirmed that legal action was being taken against those involved in the scam.
On the work front, Rukmini has been having a busy phase in her career. She was recently seen in the Tamil films Ace and Madharaasi. The actor also featured in the Kannada blockbuster Kantara Chapter 1, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in Kannada cinema.
She will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi. Rukmini also has an upcoming Telugu film directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Jr NTR.
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