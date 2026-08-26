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Rukmini Vasanth's Fans Disappointed Over Her Intimate Scene In Yash's Toxic: 'Wasn't Expecting This From You'

Rukmini Vasanth's Fans Disappointed Over Her Intimate Scene In Yash's Toxic ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally reached theatres, but the film has already sparked discussions on social media. A scene featuring actress Rukmini Vasanth has caught the attention of viewers, with some fans expressing disappointment over the intimate sequence. Rukmini, who recently gained wider attention for playing Kanakavathi in Kantara: Chapter 1, plays Mellisa in Toxic. She shares the screen with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Rukmini Vasanth’s Scene In Toxic Goes Viral A scene featuring Rukmini has been circulating on social media. In the sequence, her character is seen waking up with a blanket wrapped around her. The scene has led to criticism from a section of viewers, who have questioned the creative choice and the way her character has been presented. Some fans were particularly surprised to see Rukmini in such a scene. One user wrote, "How am I supposed to process scenes like this? Rukmini, I seriously wasn’t expecting this from you". Another user questioned the decision behind the scene and wrote, "Rukku, WTF is this?"