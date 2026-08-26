Rukmini Vasanth's Fans Disappointed Over Her Intimate Scene In Yash's Toxic: 'Wasn't Expecting This From You'
Rukmini Vasanth's intimate scene in Yash-starrer Toxic has disappointed some fans, who questioned the sequence and said they weren't expecting it from her.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally reached theatres, but the film has already sparked discussions on social media. A scene featuring actress Rukmini Vasanth has caught the attention of viewers, with some fans expressing disappointment over the intimate sequence.
Rukmini, who recently gained wider attention for playing Kanakavathi in Kantara: Chapter 1, plays Mellisa in Toxic. She shares the screen with Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria.
Rukmini Vasanth’s Scene In Toxic Goes Viral
A scene featuring Rukmini has been circulating on social media. In the sequence, her character is seen waking up with a blanket wrapped around her. The scene has led to criticism from a section of viewers, who have questioned the creative choice and the way her character has been presented.
Some fans were particularly surprised to see Rukmini in such a scene. One user wrote, "How am I supposed to process scenes like this? Rukmini, I seriously wasn’t expecting this from you".
How am I supposed to process scenes like this? 😭🌚 Rukmini, I seriously wasn’t expecting this from you! 😭🔥#Toxic #ToxicTheMovie #Yash #RukminiVasanth #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/13smWTBXaP— Navya (@Mine_vya) August 26, 2026
Another user questioned the decision behind the scene and wrote, "Rukku, WTF is this?"
Rukku Wtf is this??? 🥲💔#rukminivasanth #toxic #yash pic.twitter.com/pGShcsILmc— Heisenberg💎 (@supes616) August 26, 2026
A third user criticised the writing, saying, "What is this? Why such a cheap script?"
@rukminitweets what is this 🥹🥹🥹why you cheap script 😡😡😡— Viswa SVB 💙 (@viswagm) August 26, 2026
However, reactions to the scene have not been completely one-sided. One social media user pointed out that there is no kissing or love-making scene involving Rukmini and suggested that some of the criticism was unnecessary.
There is no kissing or love-making scene for #RukminiVasanth in #Toxic. These people are making unnecessary comments like, “We didn’t expect this from you.” It’s all just impression-begging. 💯— Nithishhhhhhhh🍿 (@nithishyaps) August 26, 2026
Btw, @rukminitweets, you should’ve never done this shitty film.#Yash #ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/nYiMcvZYxy
Fans Question Rukmini’s Choice
The scene has started a discussion about the choices made by Rukmini in Toxic. Some viewers have questioned why the actress agreed to be part of the sequence, while others have directed their criticism towards the film’s writing and presentation.
Rukmini has been receiving attention for her recent work, especially after her performance as Kanakavathi in Kantara: Chapter 1. Her role in Toxic is another major addition to her growing filmography.
The chemistry between #RukminiVasanth and Yash has fans shocked!— DoomsDay Leaks🍿 (@DoomsDayLeaks9) August 26, 2026
RukminiVasanth🫶🚀 #Toxic #ToxicReview pic.twitter.com/bdPl2rfLYK
So far, the actress has not publicly responded to the criticism surrounding the scene. The makers of Toxic have also not issued any statement on the matter.
Toxic’s Intimate Content Sparks Discussion
Toxic had already attracted attention for its adult content before its release. Yash and Kiara Advani’s song Tabaahi featured intimate moments between the two actors and had also sparked discussions online.
The Geetu Mohandas directorial was released in theatres on August 26 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. The film has an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Since its release, Toxic has received mixed reactions from viewers. While some praised the film’s world, action and performances, others criticised its editing, story and emotional connect.