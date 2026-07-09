Rubina Dilaik Says Gaurav Khanna's Happy Marriage Image Was A 'Facade'; Hina Khan Criticises Shilpa Shinde
Rubina Dilaik questioned Gaurav Khanna's public image amid his divorce, while Hina Khan slammed Shilpa Shinde for hiding her false harassment case during Bigg Boss.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 9, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: The controversies surrounding Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continue to make headlines, and now television stars Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan have weighed in on two of the show’s biggest talking points: Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce, and Shilpa Shinde's admission about filing a false sexual harassment case.
In a new promo shared jointly by Rubina and Hina on their Instagram accounts, the two actresses were seen discussing the ongoing controversies on the reality show. They did not hold back while sharing their views on the contestants' statements.
Talking about Shilpa Shinde, Hina questioned why the actress never spoke about filing a false sexual harassment case during her stint on Bigg Boss. She said, "She said everything in Bigg Boss, that she had to face the wrong scenario, that the makers made her life hell… Did she say even once that in return she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew that if she says this she will never win!"
Reacting to Hina's remarks, Rubina appeared to take a dig at people who project a perfect image in public. She said, "Some people call themselves perfect! Achcha pati, achcha patni (Good husband, good wife)."
The conversation then shifted to Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, who recently revealed that they have been living separately for almost a year and are heading for a divorce.
Hina questioned why the couple continued making happy public appearances despite being separated. She said, “Once Akanksha made it public, everything started circulating. If they had been apart for a year, then what was all this about? Only four or five months back, they were surprising one another and creating YouTube videos together.”
Rubina also shared her opinion and said, "If they're living separately, then showing up in public as a married couple in a good vow, that's just a facade."
Actor Abhinav Shukla, who was also part of the discussion, added, "Just see the paradox! It's called a reality show!" Hina responded with sarcastic applause and said, "Slow claps."
Sharing the promo, Rubina wrote in the caption, "Controversy is currency these days. But to call it out must also become compulsory. We never fought for the Centre Stage, but we will definitely have the Final Mic Drop!"
Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna is set to enter Lock Upp as a visitor this week. In a recently released promo, he shares an emotional moment with Akanksha and tells her, "Band baja dia tune" (You have completely turned my life upside down).
Earlier on the show, Akanksha had opened up about her failed relationships and said, "There's this female friend of mine, and she has told me, 'Unfortunately, you are very unlucky in love, and you will always be unlucky in love.' I was like I have accepted it."
The release date of the episode featuring Rubina, Hina and Gaurav has not been announced yet.