ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rubina Dilaik Says Gaurav Khanna's Happy Marriage Image Was A 'Facade'; Hina Khan Criticises Shilpa Shinde

Hyderabad: The controversies surrounding Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continue to make headlines, and now television stars Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan have weighed in on two of the show’s biggest talking points: Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's divorce, and Shilpa Shinde's admission about filing a false sexual harassment case.

In a new promo shared jointly by Rubina and Hina on their Instagram accounts, the two actresses were seen discussing the ongoing controversies on the reality show. They did not hold back while sharing their views on the contestants' statements.

Talking about Shilpa Shinde, Hina questioned why the actress never spoke about filing a false sexual harassment case during her stint on Bigg Boss. She said, "She said everything in Bigg Boss, that she had to face the wrong scenario, that the makers made her life hell… Did she say even once that in return she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew that if she says this she will never win!"

Reacting to Hina's remarks, Rubina appeared to take a dig at people who project a perfect image in public. She said, "Some people call themselves perfect! Achcha pati, achcha patni (Good husband, good wife)."

The conversation then shifted to Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, who recently revealed that they have been living separately for almost a year and are heading for a divorce.