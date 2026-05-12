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Rubina Dilaik Recalls Director Saying Her Face Looked 'Too Negative' For Lead Roles

Rubina Dilaik Recalls Director Saying Her Face Looked 'Too Negative' For Lead Roles ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Television star Rubina Dilaik recently spoke about the harsh criticism she faced when she first entered the entertainment industry. Before making a successful place for herself on television, the actor says she was repeatedly judged for her appearance and even told that she did not look suitable for lead roles. Rubina, who is reportedly returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi, opened up about her difficult journey during a conversation with a newswire. The actor shared that she spent years struggling with self-doubt because of comments people made about her face and body. Recalling those days, Rubina revealed that she never felt fully confident about the way she looked. According to her, there was constant pressure in the industry to fit into a certain beauty standard. She said people often mocked her for having baby fat during the early phase of her career. “I never had that confidence in my looks; I have struggled a lot to embrace myself. We are given the pressure of looking a certain way,” Rubina said.