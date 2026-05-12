Rubina Dilaik Recalls Director Saying Her Face Looked 'Too Negative' For Lead Roles
Rubina Dilaik recalled being called "too negative" for lead roles and revealed how years of criticism made her question her self-worth.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 12, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Television star Rubina Dilaik recently spoke about the harsh criticism she faced when she first entered the entertainment industry. Before making a successful place for herself on television, the actor says she was repeatedly judged for her appearance and even told that she did not look suitable for lead roles.
Rubina, who is reportedly returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi, opened up about her difficult journey during a conversation with a newswire. The actor shared that she spent years struggling with self-doubt because of comments people made about her face and body.
Recalling those days, Rubina revealed that she never felt fully confident about the way she looked. According to her, there was constant pressure in the industry to fit into a certain beauty standard. She said people often mocked her for having baby fat during the early phase of her career.
“I never had that confidence in my looks; I have struggled a lot to embrace myself. We are given the pressure of looking a certain way,” Rubina said.
The actor shared that some people even nicknamed her “Himachali seb” because of her cheeks and appearance at the time. She admitted that those remarks deeply affected her confidence.
Rubina then remembered one particular incident that stayed with her for years. She revealed that a director once made a blunt comment about her face and suggested she was fit only for negative characters.
“One of the directors once told me, ‘Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist’,” she recalled.
Apart from facing criticism about her appearance, Rubina said she was also dealing with insecurities because she wore braces back then. The actor admitted there was a phase in her life when she constantly questioned whether she was good enough to succeed in the industry. “I had braces. I thought maybe I was not enough. There were a lot of maybes,” she said.
Over time, however, Rubina slowly learned to accept herself and stop comparing herself to others. The actor explained that understanding her individuality helped her become mentally stronger. “I felt that if I had to look like others, then I would not be Rubina Dilaik,” she added, while speaking about her journey towards self-acceptance.
Today, Rubina is counted among television’s most recognised names. She started her acting career with Chotti Bahu and later became hugely popular with Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She also emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss and continues to enjoy a strong fan following. The actor was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla.