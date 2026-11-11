ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rs 823 Cr In 6 Days: Ramayana Sets Box Office On Fire, Bhai Dooj Holiday On Day 7 Could Boost Total To Rs 1000 Cr

Ramayana Sets Box Office On Fire ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

Hyderabad: For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Monday was the big surprise while Tuesday was the real test. After collecting Rs 107.50 crore on Monday, trade speculation buzzed about whether Ramayana would hold on a normal weekday or fall. The answer is that it held.

On Day 6, Tuesday, November 10, Ramayana: Part 1 collected Rs 94.10 crore net in India. That is a drop of 12.5% from Monday. On paper that does look like a fall. In reality, for a Tuesday after a festival Monday, this is a very strong hold. Most big films drop by 30% to 40% on the first Tnuesday. But Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer magnum opus dropped by only 12.5%.

The film played in 24,344 shows across India, with an overall occupancy of 55.3%. That means more than half the seats were full, even on a Tuesday. Here is how Day 6 looked language wise: Hindi Rs 76.00 crore

Kannada Rs 7.75 crore

Telugu Rs 4.00 crore

Tamil Rs 3.60 crore

Malayalam Rs 2.75 crore

Total: Rs 94.10 crore Hindi is still doing most of the work, about 81% of the total. But the South versions are adding steady numbers every day, especially Kannada. Where Does The Film Stand After 6 Days? India Net Rs 440.45 crore

India Gross Rs 526.50 crore

Overseas Gross Rs 297.00 crore

Worldwide Gross Rs 823.50 crore Let us break that down simply. India net means the money after tax. That is Rs 440.45 crore. India gross means the money before tax. That is Rs 526.50 crore. Overseas means outside India. On Day 6 alone, the film earned Rs 35 crore overseas, taking the total overseas to Rs 297 crore. Add India gross and overseas, and you get the worldwide gross: Rs 823.50 crore. In just 6 days, the film has crossed Rs 800 crore worldwide, and Rs 500 crore gross in India. It has also crossed the Rs 400 crore net mark in India, which it did on Day 6 itself. Full 6 Day Journey So Far Day India Net Day 1 Rs 64.85 crore Day 2 Rs 48.05 crore Day 3 Rs 69.80 crore Day 4 Rs 56.15 crore Day 5 Rs 107.50 crore Day 6 Rs 94.10 crore Total Rs 440.45 crore If you look at the pattern, you will notice something interesting. The first four days were slow to steady. Day 5 and Day 6 changed everything. Those two days alone added Rs 201.60 crore net in India. That is almost half of the total 6 day collection, in just two days. Why? Because of Diwali holidays, family audiences, and word of mouth. Many people who waited through the festival finally went to theatres on Monday and Tuesday.