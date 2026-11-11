Rs 823 Cr In 6 Days: Ramayana Sets Box Office On Fire, Bhai Dooj Holiday On Day 7 Could Boost Total To Rs 1000 Cr
While Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, did not have the biggest opening, it has since picked up strong momentum in both Indian and overseas markets.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
Hyderabad: For Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, Monday was the big surprise while Tuesday was the real test. After collecting Rs 107.50 crore on Monday, trade speculation buzzed about whether Ramayana would hold on a normal weekday or fall. The answer is that it held.
On Day 6, Tuesday, November 10, Ramayana: Part 1 collected Rs 94.10 crore net in India. That is a drop of 12.5% from Monday. On paper that does look like a fall. In reality, for a Tuesday after a festival Monday, this is a very strong hold. Most big films drop by 30% to 40% on the first Tnuesday. But Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer magnum opus dropped by only 12.5%.
The film played in 24,344 shows across India, with an overall occupancy of 55.3%. That means more than half the seats were full, even on a Tuesday.
Here is how Day 6 looked language wise:
- Hindi Rs 76.00 crore
- Kannada Rs 7.75 crore
- Telugu Rs 4.00 crore
- Tamil Rs 3.60 crore
- Malayalam Rs 2.75 crore
- Total: Rs 94.10 crore
Hindi is still doing most of the work, about 81% of the total. But the South versions are adding steady numbers every day, especially Kannada.
Where Does The Film Stand After 6 Days?
- India Net Rs 440.45 crore
- India Gross Rs 526.50 crore
- Overseas Gross Rs 297.00 crore
- Worldwide Gross Rs 823.50 crore
Let us break that down simply. India net means the money after tax. That is Rs 440.45 crore. India gross means the money before tax. That is Rs 526.50 crore. Overseas means outside India. On Day 6 alone, the film earned Rs 35 crore overseas, taking the total overseas to Rs 297 crore. Add India gross and overseas, and you get the worldwide gross: Rs 823.50 crore.
In just 6 days, the film has crossed Rs 800 crore worldwide, and Rs 500 crore gross in India. It has also crossed the Rs 400 crore net mark in India, which it did on Day 6 itself.
Full 6 Day Journey So Far
|Day
|India Net
|Day 1
|Rs 64.85 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 48.05 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 69.80 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 56.15 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 107.50 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 94.10 crore
|Total
|Rs 440.45 crore
If you look at the pattern, you will notice something interesting. The first four days were slow to steady. Day 5 and Day 6 changed everything. Those two days alone added Rs 201.60 crore net in India. That is almost half of the total 6 day collection, in just two days.
Why? Because of Diwali holidays, family audiences, and word of mouth. Many people who waited through the festival finally went to theatres on Monday and Tuesday.
Day 7 Advance Booking: Bhai Dooj Could Help Again
Now, let us look at Day 7, Wednesday, November 11. According to Sacnilk, Day 7 advance booking is already at Rs 31.80 crore gross including blocked seats, and Rs 25.69 crore without blocked seats. This is from 8.66 lakh tickets booked across 25,236 shows in 3,032 cinemas.
Again NCR is the top city for Day 7 advance at Rs 4.09 crore. 18 shows are already housefull, and that number will keep growing through the day.
This is important because Wednesday is Bhai Dooj in many parts of North India, which is a holiday. That means many families who could not go on Tuesday may go on Wednesday.
For comparison, Day 6 advance booking had closed at Rs 49.53 crore gross. Day 7 advance is lower than that right now, at Rs 31.80 crore, but it is still being updated. Final advance numbers will be higher by Wednesday morning, and then walk in audiences will add more on top.
Premium formats like IMAX, 4DX and Dolby are holding 14% of the Day 7 advance gross, from just 1% of shows. That tells you people are still choosing the big screen experience for this film, not just any show.
Overseas, Ramayana faced tough competition from Godzilla Minus Zero. The Japanese franchise dominated the global market, especially in North America. However, Ramayana established its presence after a slow start in overseas markets. The film also breached a major North American record previously held by Dhurandhar 2.
Rs 1000 Cr Loading Before This Weekend?
The film needs Rs 176.50 crore more worldwide to reach Rs 1,000 crore. At the current pace, that could happen by the weekend, if the weekdays hold.
The real test for the film begins now when there is no festival, no holiday, and no discounted tickets. That is when we will know if this is just a festival film, or a film people will keep coming back to.