Rs 370 Biryani Controversy: Celebrities Slam Viral Remark - Who Said What About The Pranit More Row
The Rs 370 biryani controversy sparked widespread outrage, with Kusha Kapila, Malti Chahar, Khushboo Patani and Elvish Yadav among those reacting.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding the viral "Rs 370 biryani" remark continues to spark outrage online, with several actors, influencers and public figures speaking out against the comments made during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show.
The row began after a crowd-work clip from Pranit More's show surfaced on social media. In the video, audience member Himanshu Jangra claimed that he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and therefore expected a "return" on his investment. The remark was widely criticised for treating a woman's consent as something transactional.
The backlash intensified after viewers pointed out that Pranit laughed during the interaction and later shared the clip online. Although both Himanshu and Pranit have since apologised, the incident has triggered a larger conversation about consent, misogyny and accountability in comedy.
Actor Malti Chahar Links Controversy To Wider Issues
Actor Malti Chahar was among the first celebrities to react strongly to the controversy. Sharing her views on social media, she said the incident reflected why many women continue to value their independence and remain cautious about marriage.
"₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill," she wrote.
₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely.— Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) June 10, 2026
Yet, we continue to be objectified, and a woman's consent is…
Malti said it was disturbing that a woman's consent could be viewed as something that has a price tag attached to it. "After generations of fighting for equality, dignity, and respect, it's disheartening that we're still confronting the same underlying mindset," she added.
The actor also urged parents to teach young boys about consent and respect for women from an early age.
Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Questions Pranit More's Response
Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, also criticised the viral clip and questioned why the comedian did not stop the audience member while he was making the remarks.
Reacting to the video, Khushboo expressed shock over the mindset displayed by the young man and said she was equally disappointed that the comments were allowed to continue during the show.
She said that such incidents highlight how women are often judged, objectified and valued based on what men think they deserve in return.
Khushboo's strong reaction received support from many social media users who agreed that harmful comments should be challenged rather than encouraged for laughs.
Actor-Content Creator Kusha Kapila Calls Out Accountability In Comedy
Kusha Kapila questioned Pranit More's explanation that the audience member's views did not reflect his own. According to Kusha, accountability does not end with the person making the comment, especially when the content is edited and shared online for wider reach.
"Jab sab hai, to aap kaise keh sakte hain ki aapke views reflect nahi hote hain? Agar aap un views ko badhava de rahe hain, shabashi de rahe hain, to wo to aapke bhi views hain (When all of that is happening, how can you say that those views don't reflect your own? If you're encouraging those views and applauding them, then those views become yours as well)," she said in a video shared on Instagram.
Kusha further argued that creators have a responsibility to call out problematic behaviour instead of enabling it. She said that if content encourages audiences to make offensive remarks about women, the creator also shares responsibility for amplifying those views.
YouTuber And Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav's Reaction
Elvish Yadav also weighed in on the controversy through a post on X. Taking aim at both the audience member's statement and the comedian's response, Elvish wrote, "Rs 370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai (The Rs 370 biryani exposed two things: one man thought consent comes with an MRP (price tag), and one comedian thought every uncomfortable silence could be covered up with laughter)."
₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di:— Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026
Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai.
Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai.
Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe🥹
Apologies And Fallout
As criticism mounted, Himanshu Jangra issued a public apology and later deactivated his social media accounts. The controversy also affected his professional life, with his employer reportedly terminating his employment following the incident.
Meanwhile, Pranit More apologised for his reaction during the show and admitted that he should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on.
"I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on," he said in his statement.