ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rs 370 Biryani Controversy: Celebrities Slam Viral Remark - Who Said What About The Pranit More Row

Rs 370 Biryani Controversy: Celebrities Slam Viral Remark - Who Said What About The Pranit More Row ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: The controversy surrounding the viral "Rs 370 biryani" remark continues to spark outrage online, with several actors, influencers and public figures speaking out against the comments made during comedian Pranit More's stand-up show.

The row began after a crowd-work clip from Pranit More's show surfaced on social media. In the video, audience member Himanshu Jangra claimed that he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and therefore expected a "return" on his investment. The remark was widely criticised for treating a woman's consent as something transactional.

The backlash intensified after viewers pointed out that Pranit laughed during the interaction and later shared the clip online. Although both Himanshu and Pranit have since apologised, the incident has triggered a larger conversation about consent, misogyny and accountability in comedy.

Actor Malti Chahar Links Controversy To Wider Issues

Actor Malti Chahar was among the first celebrities to react strongly to the controversy. Sharing her views on social media, she said the incident reflected why many women continue to value their independence and remain cautious about marriage.

"₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realize why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill," she wrote.

Malti said it was disturbing that a woman's consent could be viewed as something that has a price tag attached to it. "After generations of fighting for equality, dignity, and respect, it's disheartening that we're still confronting the same underlying mindset," she added.

The actor also urged parents to teach young boys about consent and respect for women from an early age.

Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Questions Pranit More's Response

Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani, also criticised the viral clip and questioned why the comedian did not stop the audience member while he was making the remarks.

Reacting to the video, Khushboo expressed shock over the mindset displayed by the young man and said she was equally disappointed that the comments were allowed to continue during the show.