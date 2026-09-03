ETV Bharat / entertainment

Romanchakam X Review: Sumanth Prabhas Starrer Rom-Com Praised For Laughs, But Weak Romance Divides Netizens

Another viewer gave the film 3/5 and described it as a "Stress Buster." According to the X user, the film is "pure fun from start to finish", with the second half maintaining its comic energy. The friends' gang and the climax marriage sequence were singled out for praise.

Entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala praised the film for its comedy and gang sequences. He wrote, "#Romanchakam is a super fun buddy comedy. The comedy lands well, the characters are entertaining and the gang portions are a blast." He also called it a good theatrical experience, particularly in single-screen theatres.

Hyderabad: Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar-starrer Romanchakam opened in theatres on Thursday, September 3, and early reactions on X suggest that the Telugu romantic comedy is getting a mixed response. While several viewers have called it a fun, youthful entertainer, others felt the film struggles with its writing and emotional portions.

Narendra Ravi appears to be the biggest talking point across the positive reviews. One viewer said, "Comedian Narendra steals the show...every punch works throughout." Another review went a step further, calling him a "one man show" and praising his comic timing.

The film's music has also found appreciation. Vasuki Vaibhav's music was described as one of the movie's biggest assets, while some viewers also liked the quirky writing and unexpected cameo appearances.

However, not everyone was impressed. One X user rated Romanchakam 2/5 and criticised its pacing, writing and editing. The reviewer felt the movie had an "artificial short film feel", with only a few comedy scenes working in both halves. Narendra Ravi was still described as the film's "only real saving grace".

Romanchakam X Review (Photo: X)

The romance portion has emerged as another weak point for some viewers. A detailed review said the film's dating-app and startup backdrop had potential, but the writing failed to bring these elements together. The reviewer also felt that the lead relationship lacked enough emotional depth to make the audience care about it.

Romanchakam X Review (Photo: X)

Sumanth Prabhas, however, has been appreciated for fitting naturally into his casual, easy-going role. Ananthika was praised for her screen presence, although one review felt her character's impulsive nature eventually became frustrating. Overall, Romanchakam appears to be finding its audience mainly through comedy, friendship and its chaotic youth-centric vibe. While some viewers have called it a simple and enjoyable theatrical entertainer, others felt the film needed stronger writing and a more convincing romance.

Romanchakam is a Telugu romantic comedy written and directed by Venu Gopal Reddy and produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under Bhadrakali Productions Pictures. Presented by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar, alongside Upendra Limaye, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi, Mani Aegurla and Sai Sohan. The story follows a young entrepreneur who launches a dating startup, only to fall in love himself, setting off a chaotic mix of romance, humour, emotion and suspense.