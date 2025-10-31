Roi Roi Binale Release: Zubeen Garg's Last On-Screen Appearance Turns Into A Statewide Tribute
Assamese fans lined up before dawn for Zubeen Garg's final film Roi Roi Binale, transforming its historic 4:25 a.m. release into an emotional tribute.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 31, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
Guwahati: A historic dawn unfolded across Assam on Friday as thousands of fans gathered before sunrise to witness the release of Roi Roi Binale, which is the long-awaited dream project of the late music legend Zubeen Garg. What began as a mere film changed into an emotion-filled experience that brought an entire state together in sorrow, reminiscence, and pride.
Fans of "Heartthrob of Assam" lined up at Matrix Cinema in Guwahati, as well as Smaritogopal in Jorhat and IMP Hall in Tezpur, by 3:30 a.m., through rain and darkness, holding candles, flowers, and pictures of him. At 4:25 a.m., history was made as Roi Roi Binale became the first Assamese film ever to be screened before sunrise, an important moment in cinematic history for the state. The theatres erupted with the chants of "Jai Zubeen Da!" when the lights dimmed.
For many, it was not just a film screening but a spiritual reunion. "We came not to watch a movie, but to feel Zubeen Da's presence again," said one tearful fan in Guwahati. In Jorhat, Garg's hometown, the atmosphere was reverent. Children, youth, and elders stood side by side, calling him Pranor Silpi: "The Artist of the Soul."
Some fans demanded justice over his mysterious death in Singapore on September 19, while others simply wept through the songs that once defined their lives. The emotional intensity extended statewide. In Beltola and Dhekiajuli, theatres left a seat reserved for Zubeen Garg, draped with a shawl and garland - a silent tribute to the man who once filled every hall with his voice.
In Tezpur, which is the birthplace of Assamese cinema, twin dawn shows drew massive crowds, transforming into vigils of remembrance. Inside theatres, audiences sang along to Garg's timeless numbers. One particularly touching moment came when a child stood up to sing "Mayabini Raatir Bukut," silencing the hall in shared emotion. "It felt like he was right there, alive and smiling," said a viewer.
Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and written by Rahul Gautam, Roi Roi Binale was conceived nearly 19 years ago as a "film filled with music, love, and hope." Producer Shyamantak Gautam called the release "bittersweet," noting that despite his absence, Zubeen's dream had finally come true. Now screening in over 180 theatres across India, it marks the widest release ever for an Assamese film.
