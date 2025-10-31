ETV Bharat / entertainment

Roi Roi Binale Release: Zubeen Garg's Last On-Screen Appearance Turns Into A Statewide Tribute

Guwahati: A historic dawn unfolded across Assam on Friday as thousands of fans gathered before sunrise to witness the release of Roi Roi Binale, which is the long-awaited dream project of the late music legend Zubeen Garg. What began as a mere film changed into an emotion-filled experience that brought an entire state together in sorrow, reminiscence, and pride.

Fans of "Heartthrob of Assam" lined up at Matrix Cinema in Guwahati, as well as Smaritogopal in Jorhat and IMP Hall in Tezpur, by 3:30 a.m., through rain and darkness, holding candles, flowers, and pictures of him. At 4:25 a.m., history was made as Roi Roi Binale became the first Assamese film ever to be screened before sunrise, an important moment in cinematic history for the state. The theatres erupted with the chants of "Jai Zubeen Da!" when the lights dimmed.

For many, it was not just a film screening but a spiritual reunion. "We came not to watch a movie, but to feel Zubeen Da's presence again," said one tearful fan in Guwahati. In Jorhat, Garg's hometown, the atmosphere was reverent. Children, youth, and elders stood side by side, calling him Pranor Silpi: "The Artist of the Soul."