'Roi Roi Binale' Mania Grips Assam: Zubeen Garg's Final Film Set To Break Box Office Records

Guwahati: Thirty-eight days after the tragic and mysterious death of Assam's 'Heartthrob Singer,' Zubeen Garg, in the seas of Singapore at the age of 52, the deep unrest and demand for a complete investigation among his fans in Assam have not subsided. Amidst the continuous protests and pleas for answers regarding his passing, a monumental tribute to the late icon is poised to rewrite the ninety-year history of Assamese cinema: the release of his dream project, the new movie, 'Roi Roi Binale'.

The film, which Garg starred in, composed the music for, and produced, is set to be released on the previously scheduled date of October 31, despite the 17-year project needing only the background music to be finalised at the time of his death.

A Musical Legacy

The film, a full musical feature, contains a total of 11 songs, two of which have already been released. In the movie, the late Zubeen Garg plays the lead role of a visually impaired artist.

A poster of Zubeen Garg's last film 'Roi Roi Binale' (Screengrab)

The pre-release buzz for 'Roi Roi Binale' has been nothing short of phenomenal, creating a record-breaking atmosphere across the state. In an astonishing display of devotion, the film is set to run on eleven screens in a single cinema hall, with shows beginning as early as 6:30 AM and continuing until 10:30 PM. The overwhelming demand has led to a one-week cancellation of all other film shows, including Bollywood Hindi releases, across Assam.

State-Wide Hype and Unprecedented Screenings

'Roi Roi Binale' will be simultaneously released in 80 cinema halls across the state. Online ticketing for the film on 'Book My Show' saw a massive response immediately after opening on Friday, with tickets for the first week already trending as 'booked'.

Siddharth Goenka, the film's distributor, from Guwahati confirmed the staggering numbers: "‘Roi Roi Binale’ will be released in 80 cinema halls in the state on October 31. This includes 13 theatres in Guwahati, with the possibility of one more at Time Square, bringing the total to 14 in the city. In every cinema hall, every screen will show every show of this movie."