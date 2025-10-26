'Roi Roi Binale' Mania Grips Assam: Zubeen Garg's Final Film Set To Break Box Office Records
With 15,000 bookings in a hour, 'Roi Roi Binale' is topping pre-booking apps with over 49,000 ratings before its release.
Guwahati: Thirty-eight days after the tragic and mysterious death of Assam's 'Heartthrob Singer,' Zubeen Garg, in the seas of Singapore at the age of 52, the deep unrest and demand for a complete investigation among his fans in Assam have not subsided. Amidst the continuous protests and pleas for answers regarding his passing, a monumental tribute to the late icon is poised to rewrite the ninety-year history of Assamese cinema: the release of his dream project, the new movie, 'Roi Roi Binale'.
The film, which Garg starred in, composed the music for, and produced, is set to be released on the previously scheduled date of October 31, despite the 17-year project needing only the background music to be finalised at the time of his death.
A Musical Legacy
The film, a full musical feature, contains a total of 11 songs, two of which have already been released. In the movie, the late Zubeen Garg plays the lead role of a visually impaired artist.
The pre-release buzz for 'Roi Roi Binale' has been nothing short of phenomenal, creating a record-breaking atmosphere across the state. In an astonishing display of devotion, the film is set to run on eleven screens in a single cinema hall, with shows beginning as early as 6:30 AM and continuing until 10:30 PM. The overwhelming demand has led to a one-week cancellation of all other film shows, including Bollywood Hindi releases, across Assam.
State-Wide Hype and Unprecedented Screenings
'Roi Roi Binale' will be simultaneously released in 80 cinema halls across the state. Online ticketing for the film on 'Book My Show' saw a massive response immediately after opening on Friday, with tickets for the first week already trending as 'booked'.
Siddharth Goenka, the film's distributor, from Guwahati confirmed the staggering numbers: "‘Roi Roi Binale’ will be released in 80 cinema halls in the state on October 31. This includes 13 theatres in Guwahati, with the possibility of one more at Time Square, bringing the total to 14 in the city. In every cinema hall, every screen will show every show of this movie."
Speaking in a conversation with Etv Bharat reporter, the distributor further revealed, "Cinepolis at Central Mall, Guwahati, has arranged for screenings to start from 6 AM, with a maximum of 19 shows scheduled for a single day in that hall."
A National and International Release
The cinematic phenomenon is not confined to Assam. Goenka stated, "The film will be released in over 40 cinema halls across the country," listing major cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Siliguri, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, and Kerala. He also mentioned a high possibility of this number increasing.
The producers are also working on an international release in over 20 countries, which is expected to follow the national release.
Houseful Evry Where: screen any Hindi film
At Guwahati's Matrix Cinema, the management has opened 12 shows starting from 6 AM to accommodate the fervent demand for the Zubeens final film. Rajkamal Bora, the manager of Matrix Cinema, shared the excitement: "Everyone is eagerly awaiting the release of 'Roi Roi Binale'. We opened online and offline tickets on Friday, and they have been booked for a week. The enthusiasm to fulfil Zubeen Garg’s 17-year-old dream has created a stir. 'Roi Roi Binale' is set to create an unprecedented history in Assamese cinema."
Bora confirmed that the cinema had never seen such a tidal wave of enthusiasm for an Assamese film. "We at Matrix Cinema will begin the first show at 6 AM and run 12 shows daily, with the last show starting at 10:25 PM. Matrix Cinema will not screen any Hindi film as long as 'Roi Roi Binale' runs." He also noted that increased security and parking arrangements have been made due to the crowd, predicting the film could run for about three months. "This is the first time an Assamese movie will have a 6 AM show," he concluded.
In response to the unprecedented rush, theatre owners in Guwahati have cancelled Hindi film screenings. In Guwahati alone, distributor reports suggest there will be 136 daily shows of 'Roi Roi Binale'.
The frenzy is mirrored in other cities and towns in Assam. In Jorhat, the manager of the Eli Cinema Hall reported, "Viewers have been crowding to buy tickets since friday 8 AM. Online and offline ticket sales have been exceptional. Over 4,000 offline tickets have been sold so far. Our 11 screens will run shows from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM. We want to inform the public that bookings are full from October 31 to November 6. We have already asked the administration for extra security to maintain law and order."
Furthermore, approximately 18,000 Zubeen fans had already set 'reminders' before the advance booking even opened.
15000 booking in a Hour
Zubeen's fans are already speculating that the film will gross 100 crore rupees, a monumental figure for Assamese cinema, guaranteeing that a new record will be set at the box office. With 15,000 bookings in a hour, 'Roi Roi Binale' is topping pre-booking apps with over 49,000 ratings before its release, affirming the arrival of a 'Roi Roi Binale' storm at the box office.
