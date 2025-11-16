ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rohit Shetty Confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi Will Return Next Year

Fans had been worried about the future of the show after several reports claimed the new season had been postponed or shelved. Shetty addressed these rumours directly and assured the audience that the show is very much alive. "The audience was upset that we couldn't bring a season this year, but next year the show is returning," he said.

Hyderabad: Rohit Shetty has finally given fans the confirmation they were waiting for. The popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi will return to screens next year. The announcement came during Shetty's appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, where he stepped in as the temporary host.

Rohit Shetty has been the face of Khatron Ke Khiladi since season 5, taking over from Akshay Kumar, who hosted the first two seasons. His bold hosting style, humour, and larger-than-life personality have made him a fan favourite. Shetty also hinted that the upcoming season will feature a brand-new lineup of contestants who will face even tougher challenges.

The previous season, season 14, featured names like Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, and Karan Veer Mehra. Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner after staying undefeated in most of the high-risk stunts. Shetty's appearance on Bigg Boss 19 was another highlight for viewers. He temporarily replaced Salman Khan, who had flown out for the Da-Bangg Tour along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Stebin Ben.

During his short stint, Shetty stirred up drama in the house. He pulled up contestant Amaal Malik for threatening the show's makers and praised Farhana Bhatt for her strong solo game. With anticipation growing for Khatron Ke Khiladi's comeback, everyone seems to be thinking about all contestants and stunts. As Rohit Shetty will continue to host the show, fans are in for an exhilarating return packed with fear, excitement, and surprises.