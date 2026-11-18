Robert Pattinson Once Took His Stalker On A Date, But She Never Returned: Read Why
Robert Pattinson once took his alleged stalker on a dinner date in Spain. Read on to know what happened next.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 18, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: What would you do if someone followed you everywhere for weeks? While most celebrities would try to avoid such a person, Robert Pattinson apparently had a rather unusual way of dealing with the situation. Back in 2009, while promoting Twilight, the actor shared a hilarious story about going on a dinner date with a woman who allegedly stalked him while he was shooting a film in Spain. However, instead of having a romantic evening, Pattinson spent nearly two hours complaining about his life. And guess what? The woman never returned to see him again.
The story dates back to 2008, when Pattinson was shooting Little Ashes in Spain. At the time, the actor was around 22 years old and was still finding his feet in the film industry. Staying away from home and being in a place where he hardly knew anyone had left him feeling lonely and bored. During this period, he claimed that a woman started waiting outside his apartment every day.
Recalling the experience during an interview with a magazine, Pattinson said, "I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year. She stood outside of my apartment every day for weeks, all day, every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her."
However, the dinner did not turn out to be the romantic experience the woman might have expected. During an appearance on a show, Pattinson revealed that he spent most of their time together talking about his problems. Instead of trying to impress his admirer, he simply complained about everything happening in his life.
"I kind of complained about everything in my life for about two hours, and then she gave me the bill at the end. I had to pay for it, and then she was never back outside my apartment ever again."
Apparently, listening to Pattinson complain about his life for two hours was enough to put an end to the woman’s interest in him. While the actor got some company during his lonely days in Spain, the woman never returned to wait outside his apartment. What could have been an exciting dinner with the Twilight star had turned into an unexpected therapy session.
Interestingly, Pattinson later admitted that he had completely made up the stalker story during an early-morning interview. Therefore, despite becoming one of his most memorable interview anecdotes, the incident was not a confirmed real-life experience. Nevertheless, the story perfectly reflects the actor’s unusual sense of humour and his ability to entertain people with unexpected tales.
Pattinson continues to remain one of Hollywood’s most talked-about actors. From playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise to taking on Batman, he has explored several popular roles. Now, he is preparing for another major role.
Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp— James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026
On November 16, Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Pattinson as the next James Bond. He will succeed Daniel Craig, who played the iconic British secret agent in five films between 2006 and 2021. The upcoming 26th instalment of the franchise will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, with production expected to begin in 2027.
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