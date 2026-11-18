ETV Bharat / entertainment

Robert Pattinson Once Took His Stalker On A Date, But She Never Returned: Read Why

Robert Pattinson ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: What would you do if someone followed you everywhere for weeks? While most celebrities would try to avoid such a person, Robert Pattinson apparently had a rather unusual way of dealing with the situation. Back in 2009, while promoting Twilight, the actor shared a hilarious story about going on a dinner date with a woman who allegedly stalked him while he was shooting a film in Spain. However, instead of having a romantic evening, Pattinson spent nearly two hours complaining about his life. And guess what? The woman never returned to see him again.

The story dates back to 2008, when Pattinson was shooting Little Ashes in Spain. At the time, the actor was around 22 years old and was still finding his feet in the film industry. Staying away from home and being in a place where he hardly knew anyone had left him feeling lonely and bored. During this period, he claimed that a woman started waiting outside his apartment every day.

Recalling the experience during an interview with a magazine, Pattinson said, "I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year. She stood outside of my apartment every day for weeks, all day, every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her." However, the dinner did not turn out to be the romantic experience the woman might have expected. During an appearance on a show, Pattinson revealed that he spent most of their time together talking about his problems. Instead of trying to impress his admirer, he simply complained about everything happening in his life. "I kind of complained about everything in my life for about two hours, and then she gave me the bill at the end. I had to pay for it, and then she was never back outside my apartment ever again."