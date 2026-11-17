It's Confirmed! Robert Pattinson Is New James Bond, First Glimpse Out - Watch
Amazon MGM Studios confirmed identity of new James Bond. Robert Pattinson bags the coveted role in upcoming Bond film directed by Denis Villeneuve.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 17, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: The biggest secret in Hollywood was out after five years of guessing, waiting, and endless fan lists, the wait is finally over. Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios made it official with a short social media post with just two words. "Identity Confirmed."
The studio then shared a wherein Pattinson is looking his stylist best in a tuxedo with a gun in his hand. The classic Bond theme in the background. The video ends with the famous lines: "James Bond will return."
Pattinson, who built a loyal fanbase by playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, is 40 years old. The English actor is now only the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film series. The list of actors who played Bond is small and very famous.
Who All Played Bond Before Pattinson
- Sean Connery
- George Lazenby
- Roger Moore
- Timothy Dalton
- Pierce Brosnan
- Daniel Craig
Craig played Bond for 15 years. He played classic secret agent in five films, from Casino Royale in 2006 to No Time To Die in 2021. Since then, the franchise was waiting for the next Bond.
For long, the names were doing rounds for who will be playing the next Bond. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden were frontrunners for the part. Every few months, a new favourite would emerge leaving the Bond fans curious to know who will bag the role and take forward the acclaimed franchise.
Pattinson himself had once said he would like to play Bond, but “in more like 20 years.” That was in 2012 when he was 26 years old. It took only 14 years.
In his first statement after the announcement, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."
Director Denis Villeneuve also spoke. He thanked all the actors who auditioned and said Pattinson "brings a spirit that is completely new."
Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp— James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026
It will be the first Bond film made under Amazon MGM. For decades, Bond was controlled by long-time producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Now, Amazon has taken creative control of the franchise and that has made some loyal fans of the Bond franchise nervous.
But the choice of Pattinson and Villeneuve has calmed a lot of people. Both are known for serious, stylish films. Not silly. Not over-the-top. This Bond is expected to be darker, sharper, and more grounded.
Even Buckingham Palace welcomed the news on Instagram, writing, "Welcome to His Majesty’s Secret Service, Mr Bond."
Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 16, 2026
After Twilight, the actor deliberately picked a slew of challenging films. Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet. Then he became Batman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman in 2022 and silenced everyone who doubted him and his range as an actor.
Villeneuve, the man behind Dune and Arrival, will direct the new Bond film while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the script. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the film.
The film will be the 26th Bond movie. It is expected to go into production in 2027 and release in 2028. The title has not been announced yet.