ETV Bharat / entertainment

It's Confirmed! Robert Pattinson Is New James Bond, First Glimpse Out - Watch

Hyderabad: The biggest secret in Hollywood was out after five years of guessing, waiting, and endless fan lists, the wait is finally over. Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios made it official with a short social media post with just two words. "Identity Confirmed."

The studio then shared a wherein Pattinson is looking his stylist best in a tuxedo with a gun in his hand. The classic Bond theme in the background. The video ends with the famous lines: "James Bond will return."

Pattinson, who built a loyal fanbase by playing Edward Cullen in Twilight, is 40 years old. The English actor is now only the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film series. The list of actors who played Bond is small and very famous.

Who All Played Bond Before Pattinson

Sean Connery George Lazenby Roger Moore Timothy Dalton Pierce Brosnan Daniel Craig

Craig played Bond for 15 years. He played classic secret agent in five films, from Casino Royale in 2006 to No Time To Die in 2021. Since then, the franchise was waiting for the next Bond.

For long, the names were doing rounds for who will be playing the next Bond. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, and Jack Lowden were frontrunners for the part. Every few months, a new favourite would emerge leaving the Bond fans curious to know who will bag the role and take forward the acclaimed franchise.

Pattinson himself had once said he would like to play Bond, but “in more like 20 years.” That was in 2012 when he was 26 years old. It took only 14 years.

In his first statement after the announcement, Pattinson said: "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."