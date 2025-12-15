Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Singer Found Dead: How Their Love Gave When Harry Met Sally Its Happy Ending
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : December 15, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rob Reiner was already a famous actor and director when he met Michele Singer. Their meeting happened during the making of the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally…. At the time, Rob was directing the film, and Michele was working as a photographer. A simple meeting on a movie set slowly turned into a deep and lasting love.
Before meeting Michele, Rob had been through a divorce and had spent many years single. He did not believe happy endings were real anymore. In fact, When Harry Met Sally… was first written with a sad ending. Harry and Sally were not meant to end up together. They were supposed to meet after many years and then walk away. But life had other plans.
it’s because of Rob Reiner and his wife falling in love that we have a happy ending to one of the most infamous romcoms of all time.. Insanely sad tonight.— jingle bee-lls 🎄🐝 (@SWlFTBEATLES) December 15, 2025
pic.twitter.com/yhnmdtvZKR
While working on the movie, Rob fell in love with Michele. That love changed how he felt about relationships. It gave him hope again. Because of her, Rob decided to change the film's ending. Instead of heartbreak, the movie ended with love. That decision helped turn When Harry Met Sally… into one of the most loved romantic films of all time.
Rob and Michele married in 1989. Their marriage was strong and full of partnership. Together, they built a family and raised three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob was also the adoptive father of Tracy Reiner, the daughter of his first wife, Penny Marshall. Family was always important to both Rob and Michele.
RIP #RobReiner and his wife Michele as well. Incredible actor/writer/director. Even if you didn't know who he is/was, his work touched your life in some way. A true talent lost for humanity. 🥹😢 pic.twitter.com/OOi6Zb166D— McSadz85 (@McSadz_85) December 15, 2025
Can't believe #RobReiner is gone, and like that.— prototypetom (@prototypetom) December 15, 2025
No other director had 2 in my top 10, no other director has made me laugh more, and no other director made the jar I keep my childhood memories in - that I can open up any time I need.
I owe him a debt. RIP.
Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer and worked on major assignments, including photographing Donald Trump for The Art of the Deal. Later, she became a producer. She worked on films such as Shock and Awe, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, and God & Country. She also produced Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which became Rob Reiner’s final film.
RIP #RobReiner. Your death is inconceivable. pic.twitter.com/Y6Yzgpnu1R— Simon (@SimonThingys) December 15, 2025
On December 14, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home. Michele did not just change Rob's life. She changed movie history. Because of her, millions of people believe in happy endings, both on screen and in real life.
