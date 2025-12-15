ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Singer Found Dead: How Their Love Gave When Harry Met Sally Its Happy Ending

Before meeting Michele, Rob had been through a divorce and had spent many years single. He did not believe happy endings were real anymore. In fact, When Harry Met Sally… was first written with a sad ending. Harry and Sally were not meant to end up together. They were supposed to meet after many years and then walk away. But life had other plans.

Hyderabad: Rob Reiner was already a famous actor and director when he met Michele Singer. Their meeting happened during the making of the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally…. At the time, Rob was directing the film, and Michele was working as a photographer. A simple meeting on a movie set slowly turned into a deep and lasting love.

While working on the movie, Rob fell in love with Michele. That love changed how he felt about relationships. It gave him hope again. Because of her, Rob decided to change the film's ending. Instead of heartbreak, the movie ended with love. That decision helped turn When Harry Met Sally… into one of the most loved romantic films of all time.

Rob and Michele married in 1989. Their marriage was strong and full of partnership. Together, they built a family and raised three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy. Rob was also the adoptive father of Tracy Reiner, the daughter of his first wife, Penny Marshall. Family was always important to both Rob and Michele.

Beyond family life, they shared a deep commitment to helping others. In 1997, they co-founded the I Am Your Child Foundation, which focused on early childhood development. Later, they launched Parents' Action for Children, a non-profit group that worked to educate parents and influence public policy for young children.

Michele Singer Reiner was a photographer and worked on major assignments, including photographing Donald Trump for The Art of the Deal. Later, she became a producer. She worked on films such as Shock and Awe, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life, and God & Country. She also produced Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, which became Rob Reiner’s final film.

On December 14, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home. Michele did not just change Rob's life. She changed movie history. Because of her, millions of people believe in happy endings, both on screen and in real life.