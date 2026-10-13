ETV Bharat / entertainment

RJ Mitte, Who Played Walter White Jr. In Breaking Bad, Dies At 34

RJ Mitte, Who Played Walter White Jr. In Breaking Bad, Dies At 34 ( Photo: Show Poster )

Hyderabad: RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34. Mitte died on Monday in Brownsville, Texas, according to his representatives and local authorities. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, and an autopsy is expected to be conducted.

Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told a newswire that she declared Mitte dead at around 1:30 p.m. local time at what she believed was his home. While the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, the news has brought attention to the life and work of an actor who became an important voice for disability awareness and inclusion.

RJ Mitte's Breakthrough Role in Breaking Bad Mitte rose to international recognition as Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White, in Breaking Bad. Mitte appeared throughout all five seasons of the series, which has earned a lasting place among television's most celebrated dramas. His portrayal of Walter White Jr., who has cerebral palsy, stood out for its authenticity. Mitte brought his own experiences to the character, helping present disability as part of everyday life rather than defining a person's entire identity. His representatives highlighted this connection in a statement announcing his death. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," the statement read. Living With Cerebral Palsy and Advocating for Inclusion Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three years old. Rather than allowing the condition to limit his ambitions, he used his experiences to challenge stereotypes and advocate for greater opportunities for people with disabilities. In 2016, the actor spoke about his hopes for more disabled performers in the entertainment industry while preparing to co-present coverage of the Rio Paralympic Games.