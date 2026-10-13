RJ Mitte, Who Played Walter White Jr. In Breaking Bad, Dies At 34
Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, known for playing Walter White Jr., has died at 34. He championed disability awareness and inclusion through acting and advocacy.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
Hyderabad: RJ Mitte, the actor best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed television series Breaking Bad, has died at the age of 34. Mitte died on Monday in Brownsville, Texas, according to his representatives and local authorities. The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, and an autopsy is expected to be conducted.
Cameron County Justice of the Peace Cyndi Hinojosa told a newswire that she declared Mitte dead at around 1:30 p.m. local time at what she believed was his home. While the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, the news has brought attention to the life and work of an actor who became an important voice for disability awareness and inclusion.
Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr. has passed away at just 34. Miss you, Junior. Rest in peace. 💔 #RJMitte #2026MAMAVOTE https://t.co/17JfRW7mxU— sandeep garg (@Steveharrirsut) October 13, 2026
RJ Mitte's Breakthrough Role in Breaking Bad
Mitte rose to international recognition as Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White, in Breaking Bad. Mitte appeared throughout all five seasons of the series, which has earned a lasting place among television's most celebrated dramas. His portrayal of Walter White Jr., who has cerebral palsy, stood out for its authenticity. Mitte brought his own experiences to the character, helping present disability as part of everyday life rather than defining a person's entire identity.
This scene from #breakingbad is 🔥 RIP #RJMitte #RIP https://t.co/FFZvUrkVlM— LestatDraven (@lestatdraven13) October 13, 2026
His representatives highlighted this connection in a statement announcing his death. "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," the statement read.
Living With Cerebral Palsy and Advocating for Inclusion
Mitte was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three years old. Rather than allowing the condition to limit his ambitions, he used his experiences to challenge stereotypes and advocate for greater opportunities for people with disabilities. In 2016, the actor spoke about his hopes for more disabled performers in the entertainment industry while preparing to co-present coverage of the Rio Paralympic Games.
"I'm really looking forward to co-presenting the Paralympics and I truly hope Rio 2016 will open up further opportunities for other disabled actors in TV," he said. Mitte also reflected on how his disability had shaped his career, acknowledging that his acting skills were central to securing his breakthrough role while his personal experience helped him portray Walter White Jr. "I wouldn't be in the position I am in today without my disability," he said.
HOW CAN A GUY SAY ALL THIS AND THEN GIVE UP ON LIFE??? 🕊️😭 #rjmitte https://t.co/rhZNhMj1fo— BEAR (@Bear1nCrisis) October 13, 2026
Beyond speaking publicly about representation, Mitte supported several organisations working with people with disabilities. He served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's and was president of the Mitte Foundation, which supported philanthropic initiatives focused on disability awareness and inclusion. His work extended beyond acting, making him a prominent advocate for a more inclusive entertainment industry.
Personal Life and Engagement
Away from the screen, Mitte maintained a long-standing relationship with Kennedy Suarez, a friendship that eventually developed into romance around 2020. The couple dated for approximately five years before becoming engaged. Mitte proposed to Suarez on October 10, 2025, during the 56th annual Día del Sol fundraising gala for United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. The event took place at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California, where the actor reportedly went down on one knee to propose on Suarez's 30th birthday.
Beyond Breaking Bad
Although Breaking Bad remained his most recognised project, Mitte continued to explore different roles across film and television. His credits included the 2017 science-fiction film The Recall and the 2020 thriller The Oak Room. He also appeared as Mind Master in the Netflix superhero series The Guardians of Justice. His more recent work included Talking to Strangers, released in 2026, while several other projects were reported to be in production or pre-production.