ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Didn't Charge A Single Rupee': Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Worked For Free In Raja Shivaji

Speaking about the support he received from his co-stars, Riteish said, “This is just unsaid kind of love and respect, unconditional, that you have for each other. If tomorrow Abhishek or Salman tells me, ‘What about this?’ I’ll say yes without even thinking because if he has thought of me, I have to be there.”

The historical action-drama is of its grand scale, powerful story and star-studded cast. In a recent interview with a newswire, Riteish opened up about the strong bond he shares with his industry friends and how that love and respect brought everyone together for the film.

Hyderabad: Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh has revealed that several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan, did not charge a single rupee for his latest film Raja Shivaji.

The actor further shared that when he approached the actors for the film, money was never discussed. According to Riteish, the film was made purely with passion and respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He revealed, “Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani, Genelia Deshmukh, and I didn’t charge. We all have worked completely pro bono for this film to be what it is today.”

Riteish also spoke about his long friendship with the actors and said their support means a lot to him. The filmmaker shared that Abhishek Bachchan did not even ask about his role before agreeing to be part of the project. “This is what I have earned in 23 years. I am truly indebted to all of them,” he added.

The film has been one of Riteish’s most ambitious projects so far. The actor-director reportedly spent more than three-and-a-half years researching and writing the script. With actors from both Bollywood and Marathi cinema coming together, the film has turned into one of the most talked-about historical dramas in recent times.

Apart from directing, Riteish is seen acting in the movie alongside Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani and Genelia Deshmukh. Fans are now enjoying the grand vision of Raja Shivaji on the big screen.