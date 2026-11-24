ETV Bharat / entertainment

Riteish Recreates Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's Dining Room Moment With Genelia? Internet Spots The Connection

Riteish Deshmukh's Lap Moment With Genelia Reminds Internet Of Rajiv Gandhi-Sonia Gandhi's Love Story ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have grabbed their fans’ attention with a recent social media post. Riteish gave fans a glimpse of a meal he shared with his wife, but the photo turned out to be more than just another couple picture. Genelia is seen comfortably seated on Riteish’s lap, sharing food with him as they enjoy their time together. The seating arrangement reminded many people of a childhood memory Rahul Gandhi had recently shared about his parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Riteish posted the photograph on Instagram with the caption, "Table for two, chair for one." Genelia added her own humour to the post by commenting, "Confused which one is the meal." While the couple appeared to be enjoying a light-hearted moment, social media users soon began discussing its similarity to Rahul’s story.

The comment section was filled with references to Sonia Gandhi’s recently launched memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. One user wrote, "And that’s ‘belonging’." Another compared the couple to the former Prime Minister and his wife, commenting, "Rajiv & Sonia Gandhi GENZ version." Several others also mentioned the book’s title while reacting to the photograph. Riteish Deshmukh's Lap Moment With Genelia Reminds Internet Of Rajiv Gandhi-Sonia Gandhi's Love Story (Photo: IG) Why Are People Comparing Riteish And Genelia With Rajiv And Sonia Gandhi? The online reactions have a connection with an anecdote Rahul Gandhi shared during the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir in New Delhi on November 16, 2026. While speaking about his family life, Rahul offered a glimpse into the bond his parents shared at home. He remembered how meal times in their household usually involved a rather affectionate arrangement, with Sonia sitting on Rajiv’s lap instead of taking a separate chair. Describing the memory, Rahul said, "Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mumma."