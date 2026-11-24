Riteish Recreates Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's Dining Room Moment With Genelia? Internet Spots The Connection
Riteish Deshmukh's picture with Genelia, showing her sitting on his lap during a meal, reminds social media users of Rahul Gandhi's story about his parents.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 24, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza have grabbed their fans’ attention with a recent social media post. Riteish gave fans a glimpse of a meal he shared with his wife, but the photo turned out to be more than just another couple picture. Genelia is seen comfortably seated on Riteish’s lap, sharing food with him as they enjoy their time together. The seating arrangement reminded many people of a childhood memory Rahul Gandhi had recently shared about his parents, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
Riteish posted the photograph on Instagram with the caption, "Table for two, chair for one." Genelia added her own humour to the post by commenting, "Confused which one is the meal." While the couple appeared to be enjoying a light-hearted moment, social media users soon began discussing its similarity to Rahul’s story.
The comment section was filled with references to Sonia Gandhi’s recently launched memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. One user wrote, "And that’s ‘belonging’." Another compared the couple to the former Prime Minister and his wife, commenting, "Rajiv & Sonia Gandhi GENZ version." Several others also mentioned the book’s title while reacting to the photograph.
Why Are People Comparing Riteish And Genelia With Rajiv And Sonia Gandhi?
The online reactions have a connection with an anecdote Rahul Gandhi shared during the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir in New Delhi on November 16, 2026.
While speaking about his family life, Rahul offered a glimpse into the bond his parents shared at home. He remembered how meal times in their household usually involved a rather affectionate arrangement, with Sonia sitting on Rajiv’s lap instead of taking a separate chair. Describing the memory, Rahul said, "Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa’s lap, there would be Mumma."
#WATCH | Delhi: At the launch event of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I see Amrinder Singh Ji here... We saw them (Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi) argue, but we only saw them fight once. The coincidence of coincidences, my father was speaking to Amrinder Singh on the phone when it happened... That was the only time we ever saw them fight. I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, "Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?" At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa's lap..." (Source: Congress)— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026
For Rahul, this was simply how he had seen his parents behave while growing up. He did not realise that other families followed a different routine until he started visiting his school friends. He noticed that their parents sat separately at the dining table, which left him wondering why they did not share the same kind of affection.
He even recalled questioning his friends about the arrangement, asking why their mothers did not sit on their fathers’ laps. His innocent childhood observation brought laughter from the audience and soon became a widely discussed moment from the book launch.
Rahul Gandhi Faces Reactions Over His Childhood Memory
The anecdote received mixed responses after clips from the event circulated online. While several people appreciated Rahul’s description of his parents’ closeness, others questioned why he chose to share such a personal family memory publicly. The remarks also became part of a political exchange, with BJP leaders and supporters criticising him.
Rahul responded to the criticism on X on November 17. In his post, he suggested that people associated with the BJP and RSS were unable to understand or express love because of fear, anger and hatred. He also shared an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati sitting together and ended his message with the words, "Satyam Shivam Sundaram."