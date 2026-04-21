ETV Bharat / entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh's Look In Raja Shivaji Fails To Impress Internet, Reddit Users Call Him 'Misfit' For The Role

Riteish Deshmukh's Look In Raja Shivaji Fails To Impress Internet ( Photo: Film Poster )

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is set to star in his forthcoming movie titled Raja Shivaji, where he will essay the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Nevertheless, following the release of its trailer on April 20, a number of people have criticised his choice for this prominent character and deemed him a "misfit" to play the part. The criticism gained traction after a Reddit user shared a still from the film and wrote, “He’s such a misfit for the movie.” The post quickly went viral, with many users sharing similar views. One comment read, “Tbh, even Ram Charan would look good in this movie.” Another user compared the situation to Akshay Kumar’s portrayal in the 2022 movie Samrat Prithviraj, stating, “Unfortunately, it’s true. His voice doesn’t have that power. This will be like Akshay Kumar in the Prithviraj Chauhan movie.” Several users questioned Riteish’s suitability for portraying a warrior king. One comment read, “Absolutely! He can’t do justice to the role. Sharad Kelkar was phenomenal as Shivaji.” Another wrote, “Oh absolutely! He doesn’t have the aura & personality to carry the role of a warrior.”