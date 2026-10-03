Rishikanth Reflects On 15 Years Of Struggle, Says Love After Dorothy And Modha Rathiri Feels 'Incredibly Special'
After 15 years in Tamil cinema, Rishikanth thanked fans for their overwhelming support following the praise for Dorothy and Modha Rathiri, calling it special.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 3, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST|
Updated : October 3, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil actor Rishikanth is receiving widespread praise for his recent performances in Dorothy and Modha Rathiri. After years of struggling to find recognition in the Tamil film industry, the actor has now opened up about his 15-year journey and thanked audiences for standing by him.
On Instagram, Rishikanth shared a long note thanking everyone who supported him after the back-to-back releases. He said the love he has received has made his 15-year journey feel worthwhile.
“To each and every kind soul out there who made me feel that my 15-year journey was worth it, to each and every one who has stood by me, my heartfelt thanks from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.
The actor said his journey has included years of waiting, struggles, disappointments and lessons. He also said that there were times when he questioned how long his journey would continue and where it would take him.
However, the response to his recent films has made the journey feel special. Rishikanth said he has received several messages, comments, wishes, edits and calls from fans. Due to the promotions and back-to-back releases, he could not personally respond to everyone.
“Please know that it is not because I haven’t seen or felt your love. I have seen it. I have felt it. And I am deeply grateful for every single message and every single person who took the time to stand by me,” he said.
Rishikanth also promised that he would slowly start replying to his fans. He said it may take some time, but he wants to personally connect with the people who have shown him so much love.
The actor further said that the overwhelming response has not made him take his success for granted. Instead, he feels that the love and trust from the audience have made him more responsible towards his work.
“When you begin to place your love, trust, and expectations on me, it becomes my responsibility to respect that love. I want to carry that responsibility with humility,” Rishikanth wrote.
He also promised to work harder and continue learning with every film. The actor said he does not want his upcoming projects to disappoint the audience and wants every opportunity to be worthy of the faith they have placed in him. “After 15 years of struggling to find recognition, the love I am experiencing today feels incredibly special,” he added.
Rishikanth also thanked audiences for accepting him and making him feel like a part of their family. He said this new phase of his career feels like the beginning of a bigger responsibility.
“My journey begins here. In many ways, I feel like this is where the real responsibility begins. I promise I will work harder. I promise I will stay grounded. I promise I will keep learning,” he wrote.
Ending his note, Rishikanth once again thanked his audience for believing in him and standing by him. “Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for accepting me. Thank you for standing beside me. Let Us Grow & win together! With all my love and gratitude, Your RK (Rishikanth),” he concluded.
Rishikanth currently has two recent projects that have brought him attention. Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, released in theatres on September 25, stars him as Karthi alongside Keerthy Suresh and Sananth. The Tamil crime drama deals with themes including violence, caste prejudice, toxic masculinity and queer representation.
Meanwhile, Modha Rathiri, directed by Raja Karuppasamy, stars Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar. The comedy-drama, which revolves around a troubled arranged marriage, was released in theatres in August and later premiered on Netflix.
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