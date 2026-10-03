ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rishikanth Reflects On 15 Years Of Struggle, Says Love After Dorothy And Modha Rathiri Feels 'Incredibly Special'

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Rishikanth is receiving widespread praise for his recent performances in Dorothy and Modha Rathiri. After years of struggling to find recognition in the Tamil film industry, the actor has now opened up about his 15-year journey and thanked audiences for standing by him.

On Instagram, Rishikanth shared a long note thanking everyone who supported him after the back-to-back releases. He said the love he has received has made his 15-year journey feel worthwhile.

“To each and every kind soul out there who made me feel that my 15-year journey was worth it, to each and every one who has stood by me, my heartfelt thanks from the bottom of my heart,” he wrote.

The actor said his journey has included years of waiting, struggles, disappointments and lessons. He also said that there were times when he questioned how long his journey would continue and where it would take him.

However, the response to his recent films has made the journey feel special. Rishikanth said he has received several messages, comments, wishes, edits and calls from fans. Due to the promotions and back-to-back releases, he could not personally respond to everyone.

“Please know that it is not because I haven’t seen or felt your love. I have seen it. I have felt it. And I am deeply grateful for every single message and every single person who took the time to stand by me,” he said.

Rishikanth also promised that he would slowly start replying to his fans. He said it may take some time, but he wants to personally connect with the people who have shown him so much love.