ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: How The Actor's Debut Film Bobby Rescued Raj Kapoor From Financial Ruin

Hyderabad: In Bollywood, success and failure at the box office often decide not just a film's fate but also the future of the people behind it. Even the biggest names are not immune to this uncertainty. A film can unexpectedly become a blockbuster, while a big-budget project with top stars may fail miserably. A striking example of this is the journey of Raj Kapoor and his son Rishi Kapoor.

On Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, let us revisit how his debut film Bobby turned around one of the toughest phases in his father's life.

Raj Kapoor was once at the peak of his career. With films like Awaara, Shree 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and Sangam, he became one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema. However, things took a drastic turn with Mera Naam Joker. The film was his passion project, made over six years with enormous investment. Raj Kapoor poured all his resources into it and even mortgaged his assets. But when the film released, it failed at the box office, leaving him in deep financial trouble.

A Film Born Out of Necessity

After the failure of Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor urgently needed a hit to recover his losses. Ideally, casting stars like Rajesh Khanna or Sharmila Tagore could have ensured success, but financial constraints made that impossible. So, he made a bold and practical choice to create a film with newcomers. This led to the making of Bobby, a teenage love story featuring young actors. Dimple Kapadia was cast as the female lead, while Rishi Kapoor stepped in as the male lead. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor later shared that the film was not originally intended to launch him, it was simply a decision driven by circumstances.

A Blockbuster That Rewrote Destiny