Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: How The Actor's Debut Film Bobby Rescued Raj Kapoor From Financial Ruin
Rishi Kapoor's debut film Bobby not only made him a star but also helped his father Raj Kapoor recover from losses.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 30, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: In Bollywood, success and failure at the box office often decide not just a film's fate but also the future of the people behind it. Even the biggest names are not immune to this uncertainty. A film can unexpectedly become a blockbuster, while a big-budget project with top stars may fail miserably. A striking example of this is the journey of Raj Kapoor and his son Rishi Kapoor.
On Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary, let us revisit how his debut film Bobby turned around one of the toughest phases in his father's life.
Raj Kapoor was once at the peak of his career. With films like Awaara, Shree 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and Sangam, he became one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema. However, things took a drastic turn with Mera Naam Joker. The film was his passion project, made over six years with enormous investment. Raj Kapoor poured all his resources into it and even mortgaged his assets. But when the film released, it failed at the box office, leaving him in deep financial trouble.
A Film Born Out of Necessity
After the failure of Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor urgently needed a hit to recover his losses. Ideally, casting stars like Rajesh Khanna or Sharmila Tagore could have ensured success, but financial constraints made that impossible. So, he made a bold and practical choice to create a film with newcomers. This led to the making of Bobby, a teenage love story featuring young actors. Dimple Kapadia was cast as the female lead, while Rishi Kapoor stepped in as the male lead. Interestingly, Rishi Kapoor later shared that the film was not originally intended to launch him, it was simply a decision driven by circumstances.
A Blockbuster That Rewrote Destiny
When Bobby hit theatres in 1973, it exceeded all expectations. Made on a budget of Rs 1.25 crore, the film earned around Rs 11 crore, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Its success didn't stop there. It went on to become one of the biggest hits of the decade, second only to Sholay. Internationally, the film performed exceptionally well in the Soviet Union, drawing millions of viewers.
Saving RK Studios and a Legacy
The massive success of Bobby helped Raj Kapoor clear his debts and regain financial stability. More importantly, it saved RK Studios from collapse and restored his reputation as a filmmaker. For Rishi Kapoor, the film marked a dream debut. At just 21, he became an overnight star and went on to build a remarkable career in Bollywood.
A Lesson That Stayed Forever
Rishi Kapoor often recalled how his father taught him to be original. Instead of copying stars like Amitabh Bachchan or Dharmendra, he was encouraged to find his own identity. This was evident in his performance in the song Main Shayar Toh Nahin, where his natural, unpolished style made him relatable to audiences.
Remembering Rishi Kapoor
Born on September 4, 1952, Rishi Kapoor went on to star in numerous hit films and became one of Bollywood's most loved romantic heroes. He passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling leukemia. His journey began with Bobby, a film that was made out of desperation but became a timeless success.