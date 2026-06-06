ETV Bharat / entertainment

What Rift? Rishab Shetty Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To Rakshit Shetty, Calls Him 'Permanent Chapter' Of His Life

June 6 marks Rakshit Shetty's 43rd birthday. On his special day, Rishab took to social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes. He also shared a throwback picture with him and revealed that he recently met him.

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, and Raj B. Shetty have been affectionately revered as the "Shetty Gang" in the Kannada film industry. The powerful creative trio, who come from the coastal southern tip of Karnataka, was seen as a force to reckon with in the industry until reports of a rift among them surfaced after the release of Kantara Chapter 1. While fans are scrutinising every move of the trio and making theories, a latest birthday wish by Rishab Shetty has shut down the rumours of them growing distant.

After the release of Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B in 2023, Rakshit has been away from the big screen. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming projects. Teasing an announcement soon, Rishab wrote on his Instagram Story, "He will be back soon."

Earlier, Raj B. Shetty also denied reports of a rift among them. Additionally, Pramod Shetty, a close friend of the trio, addressed these rumours during the promotions of NH 66. The chatter around Shetty Gang grew louder after Rishab unfollowed Raj, Rakshit and Pramod on Instagram.

Pramod, however, had mentioned that he was also unfollowed but had been with Rishab just a day before the news broke. He also said that Rishab's intent is not known to him, but they still remain on excellent terms with one another, and that to him matters most. Pramod asserted that there is no misunderstanding between any of them.

From co-stars to directing and writing, they have worked together in different capacities. Rishab worked in films directed by Rakshit. Ulidavaru Kandanthe, the directorial debut of Rakshit, also starred Rishab. Similarly, Rishab's directorial debut, Ricky, starred Rakshit. Raj Shetty's acclaimed film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana starred Rishab in a pivotal role. Raj was also one of the writers of Rishab's blockbuster film Kantara. The three have worked together on several films and are seemingly on a mission to take their culture beyond Karnataka through stories grounded in their roots but with universal appeal.