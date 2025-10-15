ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Rules 2025 Box Office With Rs 656 Cr Worldwide, Outperforms Other South Indian Films

Hyderabad: The increasing craze for South Indian movies among Hindi viewers peaked in the year 2025, with many big releases finding nationwide success. Yet, among the many notable releases, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 stood far above the rest - not merely as a box office success, but as a cultural phenomenon that bridged regions, traditions, and emotions.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 grossed Rs 656 crore globally (at the time of publishing), of which Rs 155.35 crore was from its Hindi version alone. The numbers show how well it's received in North India - a distinction rarely met by a dubbed South Indian movie. With compelling narrative, grounded cultural symbolism, and word-of-mouth appreciation, Kantara Chapter 1 connected with audiences across linguistic barriers.

Instead of relying on star power or fancy effects, the film stood out by truly representing its roots and connecting with audiences beyond borders. Every frame carried the soul of regional folklore, yet its themes of faith, identity, and conflict resonated with the audiences universally. Audiences latched on emotionally, forming word-of-mouth audiences and a social media phenomenon that earned it a move from being a regional wonder to a national phenomenon.

Conversely, other prominent South Indian releases of the year, such as Coolie, Game Changer, and Mirai, received only moderate success in the Hindi markets. Despite massive pre-release buzz, Coolie managed Rs 37.23 crore in Hindi, while Game Changer earned Rs 32.93 crore, roughly 17.7% of its Rs 186.28 crore global total. Mirai, a mythological-fantasy film with a pan-India ensemble, grossed Rs 16.85 crore in Hindi from its Rs 144.02 crore worldwide earnings. Meanwhile, smaller releases such as Lokah Chapter 1 (Rs 3.74 crore) and They Call Him OG (Rs 3.32 crore) maintained modest runs in a few multiplexes only.