Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Rules 2025 Box Office With Rs 656 Cr Worldwide, Outperforms Other South Indian Films
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 dominated 2025 with Rs 656 crore worldwide, outshining other South Indian films that struggled to impress Hindi-speaking audiences.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The increasing craze for South Indian movies among Hindi viewers peaked in the year 2025, with many big releases finding nationwide success. Yet, among the many notable releases, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 stood far above the rest - not merely as a box office success, but as a cultural phenomenon that bridged regions, traditions, and emotions.
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 grossed Rs 656 crore globally (at the time of publishing), of which Rs 155.35 crore was from its Hindi version alone. The numbers show how well it's received in North India - a distinction rarely met by a dubbed South Indian movie. With compelling narrative, grounded cultural symbolism, and word-of-mouth appreciation, Kantara Chapter 1 connected with audiences across linguistic barriers.
Instead of relying on star power or fancy effects, the film stood out by truly representing its roots and connecting with audiences beyond borders. Every frame carried the soul of regional folklore, yet its themes of faith, identity, and conflict resonated with the audiences universally. Audiences latched on emotionally, forming word-of-mouth audiences and a social media phenomenon that earned it a move from being a regional wonder to a national phenomenon.
Conversely, other prominent South Indian releases of the year, such as Coolie, Game Changer, and Mirai, received only moderate success in the Hindi markets. Despite massive pre-release buzz, Coolie managed Rs 37.23 crore in Hindi, while Game Changer earned Rs 32.93 crore, roughly 17.7% of its Rs 186.28 crore global total. Mirai, a mythological-fantasy film with a pan-India ensemble, grossed Rs 16.85 crore in Hindi from its Rs 144.02 crore worldwide earnings. Meanwhile, smaller releases such as Lokah Chapter 1 (Rs 3.74 crore) and They Call Him OG (Rs 3.32 crore) maintained modest runs in a few multiplexes only.
Industry analysts believe that although these films had scale, spectacle, and top stars, they lacked the emotional depth and cultural connect that Kantara Chapter 1 provided so naturally. The film's grounded storytelling proved that cinematic success in the Hindi belt depends less on visual excess and more on authenticity and emotional engagement.
Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is set in 300 CE during the Kadamba dynasty. The movie delves into the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual, blending mythology, tribal wars, and spiritual practices. Rishab plays the character of Berme, a Naga Sadhu and a fierce warrior, and the rest of the cast features Jayaram as King Vijayendra, Rukmini Vasanth as Kanakavathi, and Gulshan Devaiah as Kulashekara.
Bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films, the film has music composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap and editing by Suresh Mallaiah.
Check out the overall and regional box office earnings of the movies:
|Movie
|WorldWide
|India Gross
|India Net
|Overseas
|Hindi Net
|Kantara Chapter 1
|Rs 656 Cr (as of now)
|Rs 556 Cr (as of now)
|Rs 465.75 Cr (as of now)
|Rs 100 Cr (as of now)
|Rs 155.35 Cr (as of now)
|Coolie
|Rs 518 Cr
|Rs 518 Cr
|Rs 285.01 Cr
|Rs 180.5 Cr
|Rs 37.23 Cr
|Game Changer
|Rs 186.28 Cr
|Rs 156.03 Cr
|Rs 131.2 Cr
|Rs 30.25 Cr
|Rs 32.93 Cr
|Mirai
|Rs 144.02 Cr
|Rs 111.22 Cr
|Rs 94.69 Cr
|Rs 32.8 Cr
|Rs 16.85 Cr
|Lokah Chapter 1
|Rs 302.11 Cr
|Rs 182.51 Cr
|Rs 155.84 Cr
|Rs 119.6 Cr
|Rs 3.74 Cr
|They Call Him OG
|Rs 293.65 Cr
|Rs 228.4 Cr
|Rs 191.99 Cr
|Rs 65.25 Cr
|Rs 3.32 Cr
Source: Sacnilk
READ MORE
- Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Fans Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer As One More National Award-Worthy Film
- Sambarala Yeti Gattu Glimpse: Sai Durgha Tej Fights Against All Odds And Emerges Victorious In A Dystopian Land
- From Vicky Kaushal-Anurag Kashyap To Siddharth-Mani Ratnam: Actors Who Worked With Their Mentors