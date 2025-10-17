ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses Rs 700 Cr Globally In Just 2 Weeks, Eyes Rs 1000 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 keeps going strong at the global box office, becoming one of the year's biggest blockbusters of 2025. The Kannada period drama, which opened to rave reviews and enormous fan buzz, has now crossed the Rs 700 crore mark globally, solidifying its position in the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

According to the latest update from the makers, Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected Rs 717.50 crore in gross box office collections (GBOC) worldwide within just two weeks of release. Sharing the achievement on social media, production house Hombale Films wrote, "A divine storm at the box office. #KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks. Celebrate Deepavali with #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you!"

The film, which was released in theatres on October 2, opened to packed houses across India and witnessed an exceptional performance overseas. In India alone, the movie has amassed Rs 485.4 crore by the end of its second Thursday. While weekday collections showed a slight dip, trade analysts expect a sharp rise in numbers during the Diwali festive weekend.