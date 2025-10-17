Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Crosses Rs 700 Cr Globally In Just 2 Weeks, Eyes Rs 1000 Cr Mark
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 crosses Rs 700 crore worldwide in two weeks, surpassing Gadar 2 and other blockbusters, as it nears Rs 1000 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 keeps going strong at the global box office, becoming one of the year's biggest blockbusters of 2025. The Kannada period drama, which opened to rave reviews and enormous fan buzz, has now crossed the Rs 700 crore mark globally, solidifying its position in the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
According to the latest update from the makers, Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected Rs 717.50 crore in gross box office collections (GBOC) worldwide within just two weeks of release. Sharing the achievement on social media, production house Hombale Films wrote, "A divine storm at the box office. #KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks. Celebrate Deepavali with #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you!"
The film, which was released in theatres on October 2, opened to packed houses across India and witnessed an exceptional performance overseas. In India alone, the movie has amassed Rs 485.4 crore by the end of its second Thursday. While weekday collections showed a slight dip, trade analysts expect a sharp rise in numbers during the Diwali festive weekend.
With its current numbers, Kantara: Chapter 1 has surpassed many big Indian blockbusters, such as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 (Rs 691.08 crore), Sultan starring Salman Khan (Rs 628 crore), SS Rajamouli's Baahubali (Rs 650 crore), Rajinikanth's Jailer (Rs 605 crore), and Vijay's Leo (Rs 606 crore). The movie is now nearing the level of overtaking Chhaava's lifetime collections (Rs 808 crore) and can even target the much-sought Rs 1000 crore mark if things keep going strong.
Written, directed, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which had raked in Rs 400 crore globally. Set nearly a thousand years before the events of the first film, this chapter unfolds in pre-colonial Karnataka during the reign of the Kadambas from Banavasi. The story is about the conflict of the tribals of the forest of Kantara with a brutal king, blending myth, folklore, and spirituality into a thrilling visual experience.
Apart from Shetty, the movie also has Sapthami Gowda, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, and Prakash Thuminad playing major roles.
Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 reunites Rishab with cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap and composer B Ajaneesh Loknath.
READ MORE
- 'Swollen Leg, Exhausted Body': Rishab Shetty Reveals The Pain Behind Kantara Chapter 1's Climax - See Pics
- INTERVIEW | 'By 3 AM, Rishab Shetty Was Already Shooting Another Scene': Bala Rajwadi Reveals Untold Stories From Kantara Chapter 1 Set
- INTERVIEW | 'Every Big Project Faces Difficulties, And Ours Was No Different': Kantara Chapter 1 Co-writer Anirudh Mahesh