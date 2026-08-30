ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rishab Shetty Joins Kannada Stars Backing Yash's Toxic, While Ram Gopal Varma Takes Another Dig

He added, "Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn't mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous." Rishab then directly addressed Yash and praised his transformation for the gangster drama. "Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene," he wrote.

Rishab shared a detailed note on X on Saturday, praising the conviction with which Yash has approached his character. He also acknowledged that Toxic does not follow the conventional path that most commercial films take. "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed," Rishab wrote.

Hyderabad: Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has become one of the most discussed Kannada films of the year, but not for the right reasons. While some viewers have praised its ambition, performances and unconventional storytelling, others have criticised the film for its narrative and treatment of its characters. Amid the sharply divided reactions, Kantara star Rishab Shetty has come out strongly in support of Yash and the Geetu Mohandas directorial.

He also described Toxic as a "daring experiment", particularly for its attempt to explore guilt and its impact on a person. "It's not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir," Rishab said.

Rishab is not the only major Kannada star to defend the film. Kichcha Sudeep had also praised Yash for choosing an unconventional route instead of making another predictable commercial film following the success of KGF. Sudeep wrote that Yash had "genuinely tried something out of the box" rather than taking "the predictable route" of making another formulaic follow-up. Calling Toxic an "unusual and commendable attempt", he said there were portions that were "genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning."

Even Upendra had earlier praised the film, calling it "a new world and an entirely new experience" and applauding the hard work and passion of the cast and technicians. However, the praise has come alongside criticism, and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been among the most vocal figures apparently taking a swipe at the film.

On the day Toxic released, Varma posted that he was watching Dhurandhar again, a remark that many social media users interpreted as an indirect dig at Yash's film. He has since continued posting comments that have led to speculation about Toxic and its box office performance. His latest post has again caught attention. Referring to Adolf Hitler, Varma wrote about him becoming the "biggest super star" after his early victories and then attempting to conquer the world. He ended the post with an apparently tongue-in-cheek disclaimer: "I swear on all the gods in the whole wide world that there is no hidden meaning in what I said, and I promise this from the innocence in my heart."

The post led many users to draw parallels between Varma's comments and Yash's rise after the success of the KGF films, particularly his attempt to take his next big project to a wider, international audience. Varma had previously made his position clearer when Toxic was expected to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In February, he described the proposed clash as a battle between two different cinematic cultures and claimed that Dhurandhar respected the audience's intelligence while Toxic presumed their "dumbness".

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film presents Yash in dual roles and takes him into a darker, stylised gangster world. The cast includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film released in theatres on August 26 and has been a subject of debate since its release. While supporters have highlighted its visual style, performances and willingness to move away from a conventional commercial template, sections of the audience have found its storytelling difficult to connect with.