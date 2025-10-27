6 Hours Of Makeup, 3 AM Call Time: Rishab Shetty's Impressive Transformation As Mayakara Revealed In Kantara Chapter 1 Making Video
The makers of Kantara Chapter 1 dropped a behind-the-scenes video of Rishab Shetty's transformation as Mayakara from the film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 27, 2025
Updated : October 27, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: With Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty pulled off a dual feat -- taking on a dual role in front of the camera while donning the hats of director, actor, and co-writer behind the scenes. In the latest blockbuster from Hombale Films, Rishab played the young and energetic Berme and also stunned audiences with his transformation into the enigmatic Mayakara. Team Kantara has now dropped the Making of Mayakara video on their social media handles.
The nearly two-minute video offers viewers a peek into the hard work and dedication that went into Rishab’s transformation as Mayakara. It opens with Rishab arriving for makeup and prosthetics at 3 AM. Through day and time-lapse visuals, we see that the actor endured nearly six hours of makeup and prosthetic application to truly get under the skin of Mayakara.
From the wrinkled skin and aged-yet-fiery eyes to the graying hair, the team Kantara is seen working tirelessly in behind-the-scenes video as Rishab patiently waits to have a final look in the mirror before heading to the set. The Making of Mayakara video showcases the intricate detailing that went into bringing this mystical character to life on screen. For the unversed, Suresh Kumar is at the helm of the makeup team for Kantara Chapter 1.
The film has been running successfully in theaters for 25 days. An ambitious project from the Bengaluru-based production house Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 release Kantara. The original was a sleeper hit, credited as one of the first films to draw audiences back to theaters after the pandemic-induced lull in the industry.
In an earlier interview with ETV Bharat, Rishab spoke about the challenges the team faced while making the film. “The recognition, awards, and success Kantara brought were unexpected blessings. But the challenges for this part were even greater,” Shetty said.
The actor also reflected on how Kantara resonated with audiences beyond regional boundaries. “I never imagined Kantara would get such a response. But I was sure people in Karnataka would like it. The word of mouth helped the film reach Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and eventually Hindi audiences. I am grateful to the audience for that.”
At the box office, Kantara Chapter 1 has raked in over Rs 800 crore worldwide and is on track to becoming 2025’s highest-grossing Indian film. Apart from Rishab, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Gowtham have co-written the film with Rishab. Cinematographer Arvind S. Kashyap and music composer Ajaneesh Loknath were part of the original and have returned to the Kantara world with the latest release. The film is edited by Suresh Mallaiah.
