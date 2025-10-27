ETV Bharat / entertainment

6 Hours Of Makeup, 3 AM Call Time: Rishab Shetty's Impressive Transformation As Mayakara Revealed In Kantara Chapter 1 Making Video

Hyderabad: With Kantara Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty pulled off a dual feat -- taking on a dual role in front of the camera while donning the hats of director, actor, and co-writer behind the scenes. In the latest blockbuster from Hombale Films, Rishab played the young and energetic Berme and also stunned audiences with his transformation into the enigmatic Mayakara. Team Kantara has now dropped the Making of Mayakara video on their social media handles.

The nearly two-minute video offers viewers a peek into the hard work and dedication that went into Rishab’s transformation as Mayakara. It opens with Rishab arriving for makeup and prosthetics at 3 AM. Through day and time-lapse visuals, we see that the actor endured nearly six hours of makeup and prosthetic application to truly get under the skin of Mayakara.

From the wrinkled skin and aged-yet-fiery eyes to the graying hair, the team Kantara is seen working tirelessly in behind-the-scenes video as Rishab patiently waits to have a final look in the mirror before heading to the set. The Making of Mayakara video showcases the intricate detailing that went into bringing this mystical character to life on screen. For the unversed, Suresh Kumar is at the helm of the makeup team for Kantara Chapter 1.