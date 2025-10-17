ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rise & Fall Winner: Arjun Bijlani Beats Aarush Bhola And Arbaaz Patel To Take Home Rs 28 Lakh

In the final moments of the show, the contestants used their suitcases to reveal the Janta's verdict, which resulted in the elimination of Nayandeep Rakshit and Dhanashree Verma. The ex-contestants then voted to choose the Top 3. Akriti Negi was eliminated after receiving the least votes, which left Arjun, Arbaaz, and Aarush to contend for the trophy.

The finale of the season opened with incredible performances by the Top 6 who included - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit. It was an emotional night with contestants receiving messages from their families and friends leaving many teary-eyed.

Hyderabad: Actor Arjun Bijlani has won Ashneer Grover's reality game show Rise & Fall in an exciting conclusion to the season. The finale will be aired on October 17, 2025. Arjun defeated social media influencer Aarush Bhola and reality star Arbaaz Patel to win the trophy. The Naagin actor also won a cash prize of Rs 28.10 lakh, in addition to several luxury gift hampers.

When Ashneer announced that Bijlani was the winner, the actor became emotional. His wife Neha Swami, present in the audience, was seen tearing up as he lifted the golden trophy. Speaking after his win, Arjun said, "Rise & Fall proved that every fall is just a step towards rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy - each day brought a new challenge and a new lesson. The friendships, the rivalries, and the twists tested me in ways I never imagined."

He added, "Winning feels surreal. I want to thank every player who has been part of this journey. A special thanks to Aarush and Arbaaz for taking my name as the winner. Without them, this wouldn't have been possible."

In an earlier chat, Arjun also shared how he maintained his mental balance throughout the competition. "I had a photo of Neha and Ayaan with me, and I used to draw strength from that. I also have deep faith in Lord Ganesha. Every morning, I would pray and remind myself to stay grounded," he said.

Hosted by Ashneer Grover and backed by Banijay India, Rise & Fall streamed on Amazon MX Player and aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The competition consisted of 15 famous contestants divided into two starkly contrasting worlds - the lavish Rulers' Penthouse and the harsh Workers' Basement where all tasks and votes could have powerful consequences.

