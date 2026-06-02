Richa Chadha Shares Frustrating Airport Experience After Indian Family Cuts Immigration Line: 'They Grinned Shamelessly'
Richa Chadha recalled confronting an Indian family for cutting an immigration queue, saying they "grinned shamelessly" when another passenger also called them out.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 2, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Richa Chadha has reacted strongly to a viral report about an Indian tourist allegedly being caught shoplifting in Japan. While sharing her thoughts on the incident, the actor recalled a recent experience of her own involving an Indian family at an airport immigration counter.
The discussion began after an investment advisor shared a post on X about an alleged shoplifting case involving an Indian tourist during a trip to Japan. Reacting to the report, Richa reposted the news on X and expressed her disappointment over what she described as poor public behaviour by some Indians.
“Mat karo ye bhikharipana har jaga,” she wrote, urging people to stop such conduct. She also criticised habits such as littering, pushing, shoving, cutting queues, shouting loudly and creating disturbances in public places.
Richa then shared a personal incident from a recent airport visit. According to the actor, an Indian family cut ahead of her in the immigration line despite being confronted.
“Yesterday, an Indian family cut in, in the immigration line ahead of us. I confronted them,” she wrote.
The actor said the family initially reacted defensively but continued moving ahead in the queue. However, moments later, another passenger also called them out.
“So they huffed, puffed, but pushed ahead regardless. Got confronted by a white man in the next 10 seconds, they grinned shamelessly,” she added.
Richa further said that travellers should remember they represent their country when they are abroad and that such behaviour reflects poorly on others.
Meanwhile, the original post that triggered the discussion claimed that a woman in a tour group was caught allegedly stealing items from souvenir shops in Japan. According to Dhandapani, the woman reportedly offered to pay after being caught, but local authorities treated the matter seriously. He claimed that she was eventually let off with a warning.
On the work front, Richa was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Following her maternity break, the actor has several projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in a comedy film written by Amitosh Nagpal and is also attached to the dramedy Akhri Somvaar, which she has written and will both produce and star in. Richa is also set to make her international debut with the Indo-British drama Aaina.