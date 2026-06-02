ETV Bharat / entertainment

Richa Chadha Shares Frustrating Airport Experience After Indian Family Cuts Immigration Line: 'They Grinned Shamelessly'

Hyderabad: Actor Richa Chadha has reacted strongly to a viral report about an Indian tourist allegedly being caught shoplifting in Japan. While sharing her thoughts on the incident, the actor recalled a recent experience of her own involving an Indian family at an airport immigration counter.

The discussion began after an investment advisor shared a post on X about an alleged shoplifting case involving an Indian tourist during a trip to Japan. Reacting to the report, Richa reposted the news on X and expressed her disappointment over what she described as poor public behaviour by some Indians.

“Mat karo ye bhikharipana har jaga,” she wrote, urging people to stop such conduct. She also criticised habits such as littering, pushing, shoving, cutting queues, shouting loudly and creating disturbances in public places.

Richa then shared a personal incident from a recent airport visit. According to the actor, an Indian family cut ahead of her in the immigration line despite being confronted.

“Yesterday, an Indian family cut in, in the immigration line ahead of us. I confronted them,” she wrote.