ETV Bharat / entertainment

Richa Chadha: 'What Industry Kid Achieve In 5 years, For Outsider It Can Take 20 Or More Years'

Intended to help young urban Indians connect with India beyond their textbooks, the idea for the show, she says, came to her while she was struggling with postpartum challenges.

The first season of Musafiri will feature eight episodes exploring the many facets of Mumbai, a city Chadha now considers her “residence of choice”. The subsequent seasons of Musafiri will travel across India, spotlighting lesser-known traditions, living histories, communities and destinations. Calling Mumbai her inspiration for Musafiri, Chadha says, “Mumbai has been my karmabhoomi and I feel exceptional love for it. This series is about slowing down, observing, and I promise you, with each episode, you will learn something new.”

“I have always loved travel shows, also, I have studied History. I really enjoy getting to know trivia about a place, getting to know why is this place like that, I always have a lot of questions, lot of curiosity,” she tells ETV Bharat, furthering, “I have done all the research myself and if there is any mistake then I would own it (laughs).”

Richa Chadha has entered the non-fiction and YouTube space with Musafiri, a travel and culture web series. Hosted, written, and produced by Chadha under her banner Pushing Buttons Studios, the eight-episode debut season will be streaming on Phull Stop, the new YouTube channel launched by the actress and her actor-husband Ali Fazal.

"Honestly, I had a really tough postpartum time. It took me a long time to recover, health-wise. My brain was foggy. At that time, I couldn’t have gone out to work. But despite that, I finished a show with an OTT platform. I also did the research for Musafiri, which took a long time. Speed is less when you’re handling so many things. I’m starting a film in a couple of days. So, hopefully, now you’ll see much more of me,” says the actress who has built a career around characters that refuse to fit neatly into stereotypes, while carving out space for herself behind the camera as a producer.

The first episode of Musafiri drops on September 25 with subsequent new episodes releasing every Friday. The show marks the second production under Chadha and Fazal’s Pushing Buttons Studios, following the acclaimed Girls Will Be Girls, which went on to win major honours at Sundance Film Festival with Chadha also being awarded the John Cassevettes prize at Indie Spirit Awards, Los Angeles.

“We plan to expand the show to different cities, different states, it is good for people to get to know their own culture. Dharavi, Nalla Sopara, Vasai, Sasoon Dock, Masina Hospital Byculla, Gilbert Hill, Aarey Forest …are some of the exciting places that we have covered in Mumbai. Then, I want to go to Arunachal Pradesh, Kanyakumari … India is so vast, there is so much to be explored,” she says.

"People often ask me, ‘Are you Bholi Punjaban (her iconic role as the feisty gangster in the comedy franchise Fukrey Returns) in real life?’ This is the closest you will see me because this is me in real life. I have a History degree, and Diploma in Media and I felt acting wasn’t doing justice to it, hence I made this show,” she says.

Chadha, who was last seen as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed 2024 Netflix period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, steps into the shoes of a cerebral investigating officer/detective in an upcoming gritty OTT series, then, there is an untitled situational comedy on floors set against a chaotic Delhi backdrop, her first opposite Ali Fazal, and a dramedy titled Akhri Somvaar with which she makes her debut as a scriptwriter and features as the lead.

The plot follows a successful reality television producer rushing to find a partner after being stereotyped at work. “But I am finding time with great difficulty; I want more time. I want to do good and entertaining films, fortunately I am getting some good scripts, the film that I am starting with Ali is really a good one,” she says.

Chadha has frequently spoken about the unequal playing field in Bollywood. She has often pointed out that while an industry child gets groomed and trained in their late teens, and launched in a tailor-made film, an outsider spends years just finding their bearings and learning the hard way.

“What takes a normal industry kid five years to achieve, for an outsider it can take 20 or more years but I am not complaining. I feel if you are worthy of what you are doing on the platform you are given then that’s great. I really loved Aryan Khan’s Bads of Bollywood, it is so interesting that despite being a superstar’s son he has chosen to direct and I also found the show to be really a good satire on the stark contrast between industry outsiders and insiders,” says Chadha, who widely shot to fame as Nagma Khatoon in Anurag Kashyap's acclaimed crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur and has taken on multiple roles as writer and producer.

“But I do feel that my potential is untapped and there is hunger for good roles,” she signs off.