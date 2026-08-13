Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I've Been Under Suspicion For A Very Long Time'
Rhea Chakraborty recalls years of scrutiny after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, saying she no longer wants to experience the feeling of being under suspicion.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the years of scrutiny she faced after the death of her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actor spoke about the experience while appearing on The Traitors Season 2, where she revealed that she no longer wants to be seen as someone under suspicion.
During a conversation with host Karan Johar, Rhea was asked whether she would prefer to be an Innocent or a Traitor on the reality show. She said that she would choose to be an Innocent because she has spent years dealing with doubts and questions about her.
“I want to be an innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hai, iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki main innocent hoon. Bohut der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine,” she said. (I want to be an Innocent. I got a clean chit this year itself, and this year people came to know that I am innocent. I have been under suspicion for a very long time, so I don’t like that feeling anymore. I have been through it for several years.)
Sushant died in June 2020, following which Rhea came under intense public scrutiny. She was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case linked to the investigation. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested in the case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later filed a closure report in Sushant’s death case. The report cleared her of the allegations related to his death. Rhea has also spoken in earlier interviews about the emotional impact of the period, saying that the experience affected her mental health.
Now, while participating in The Traitors Season 2, Rhea has once again spoken about what it felt like to remain under suspicion for years. Her comments came as the show itself revolves around trust, suspicion and hidden identities.
In The Traitors, the contestants are divided into Innocents and Traitors. The Innocents must find and eliminate the Traitors, while the Traitors secretly work to remove the Innocents without revealing their identities. The game includes missions and intense discussions where contestants try to figure out whom they can trust.
The second season features Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan, Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D’souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish and Ranveer Brar. Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri are also part of the season.
The Traitors Season 2 premiered on Prime Video in India on August 13, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.