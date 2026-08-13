ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I've Been Under Suspicion For A Very Long Time'

Hyderabad: Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about the years of scrutiny she faced after the death of her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020. The actor spoke about the experience while appearing on The Traitors Season 2, where she revealed that she no longer wants to be seen as someone under suspicion.

During a conversation with host Karan Johar, Rhea was asked whether she would prefer to be an Innocent or a Traitor on the reality show. She said that she would choose to be an Innocent because she has spent years dealing with doubts and questions about her.

“I want to be an innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hai, iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki main innocent hoon. Bohut der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine,” she said. (I want to be an Innocent. I got a clean chit this year itself, and this year people came to know that I am innocent. I have been under suspicion for a very long time, so I don’t like that feeling anymore. I have been through it for several years.)

Sushant died in June 2020, following which Rhea came under intense public scrutiny. She was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case linked to the investigation. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested in the case.