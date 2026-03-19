'Revenge Ho Toh Dhurandhar Jaisa': Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Other Celebs Rave About Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 receives overwhelming praise from celebrities, with Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday, and others calling it a powerful, patriotic blockbuster.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 19, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Hyderabad: Director Aditya Dhar's much-awaited spy action thriller Dhurandhar 2 has finally hit theatres, and the early reactions from celebrities and industry insiders suggest that the film has struck a powerful chord. Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, the sequel builds on the first installment and dives deeper into themes of patriotism, covert operations, and geopolitical tensions.
One of the first celebrities to watch the film was Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, and his reaction has set the tone for the film's reception online. Taking to X, he described the film as "patriotism with swag," adding that it is "a film that will make every patriot proud." He praised the film for its many "clap-trapping moments" and called it a "BLAST." His words, "An Indian story… International swag!" quickly caught attention and began trending among fans.
Just Watched #Dhurandhar2⁰Patriotism with swag 🇮🇳— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 18, 2026
A film that will make every patriot proud 🇮🇳⁰Many clap-trapping moments 👏🏽
BLAST! 💥
Congratulations to the entire team.⁰Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors . Technical brilliance .
So proud to have a…
Allu Arjun also appreciated the performances, especially highlighting Madhavan and Ranveer Singh. He expressed pride in the talent within the Indian film industry and applauded Aditya Dhar for delivering what he called a "show rocker." His endorsement, being one of the earliest, gave the film a strong push among audiences even before its official release.
Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 18, 2026
Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to… pic.twitter.com/ZRDDfqKFQJ
Actor Preity Zinta also shared her excitement after watching the film, calling it an "incredibly immersive experience." In a long and emotional note, she wrote, "Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho," capturing the intensity of the film's narrative. She praised every department, from direction and acting to music and editing, describing the overall experience as "mindblowing." She even mentioned that her mother immediately wanted to watch the film again in theatres, which speaks volumes about its repeat value.
Preity was particularly impressed with Ranveer Singh's performance, calling it "stunning" and full of "range, depth and sincerity." She also applauded Madhavan and the rest of the cast for delivering flawless performances. Her admiration extended to the film's music and casting, appreciating the team for creating such a gripping cinematic experience.
Meanwhile, Ananya Panday kept her reaction short but impactful. She simply wrote, "Blown away!!! Beast!!!! Ranveer Singh," highlighting the lead actor's commanding presence in the film. Her enthusiastic response added to the growing buzz around Ranveer's performance, which many are already calling one of his best. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma added his own quirky take, saying that people who watched the film didn't just love it but "actually want to marry" it.
All who saw #Dhurandhar2 today told me that they just don’t LOVE #Dhurandhar2 , but they actually want to MARRY #Dhurandhar2— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026
Film trade analysts have also been extremely positive in their early reviews. One prominent analyst called the film a "MASTERPIECE" and rated it highly, praising its scale, drama, action, and emotional depth. According to him, the sequel not only meets expectations but surpasses them. He described the screenplay as tight and engaging, with multiple goosebumps-inducing moments.
#OneWordReview...#DhurandharTheRevenge: MASTERPIECE.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2026
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐️½#Dhurandhar2 is CINEMA AT ITS BEST... Delivers on every front – scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact... Take a bow, #AdityaDhar – sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. #Dhurandhar2Review
The… pic.twitter.com/IXP9Z36RTI
The performances have been widely appreciated, with Ranveer Singh being called the "backbone and soul" of the film. The analyst noted that his portrayal of strength, vulnerability, and intensity stands out and could be a defining moment in his career. Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal were also praised for their powerful screen presence and layered performances.
Saw ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ at PVR Juhu in Bombay. Aditya Dhar has repeated the magic of the first part, ‘Dhurandhar’. Yet another blockbuster which will take the industry by storm and earn hundreds of crores of rupees! Hats off Jio, Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Shashwat… pic.twitter.com/onyb4gJDBt— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 18, 2026
Another trade expert echoed similar sentiments, predicting that the film will be a massive box office success and could earn "hundreds of crores." He credited Aditya Dhar for repeating the magic of the first film and delivering yet another blockbuster. Overall, the early reactions suggest that Dhurandhar 2 is not just a sequel but a bigger, more ambitious cinematic experience. With strong performances, gripping storytelling, and a patriotic core, the film seems to have connected with both audiences and critics alike.
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