INTERVIEW | 'Not Interested In Repeating Characters': Revathi On Her Powerful Role In Assi And Cameo In Vijay's Jana Nayagan
Revathi speaks to ETV Bharat about her upcoming Hindi film Assi, and her cameo in Vijay's Jana Nayagan. She also talks about women in films.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 11, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST|
Updated : February 11, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Akhil Vinayak
Malayalis have always held actress Revathi close to their hearts. Even though she has not been very active in Malayalam cinema in recent years, her popularity has not reduced. The actress is now coming up with Hindi film Assi and will also be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. In a recent conversation with ETV Bharat, she opened up about Assi, then her role in Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, and her strong views on cinema, creativity, and women in the industry.
Revathi made it clear that she does not believe in doing too many films. "I only act in one or two films a year at most," she said. For her, the number of scenes or the size of the role does not matter. What matters is the depth of the character and the importance of the story. "Even if it is a small role, it should be important to the film. I am not interested in repeating the same type of characters," she explained.
Revathi On Her Latest Hindi Film Assi
Revathi's new film Assi is set to release on February 20. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who is known for powerful films like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad. These films dealt with serious social issues, and Assi also follows that path. Talking about the film, Revathi said the script impressed her deeply. The story deals with sexual assault against women and the legal cases that follow. "Many films have discussed this subject before. The story of Assi may not be very different, but the way Anubhav Sinha has treated this topic is very different," she said.
Revathi plays the role of a judge in the film. This is the first time in her career that she is playing a judge. She said the courtroom scenes were shot very realistically. "The director has researched the subject very deeply. He writes about incidents that happen in normal society and then goes into their depth. I like his writing and his perspective," she shared. "We read about atrocities against women daily in newspapers and social media. Assi is based on such realities. I really liked the way the director handled the film," Revathi added.
She said she connects strongly with stories that speak to society in a larger way. At this stage in her career, she wants roles that feel meaningful and challenging. "If I were doing many films, I may not feel the challenge. But now, every character must excite me," she explained.
Acting In Vijay's Jana Nayagan
Revathi also confirmed that she has acted in the upcoming Vijay film Jana Nayagan. However, she clarified that her role is limited to one scene. But for her, that is not a problem. "I have acted in only one scene in that film. But if a director like H. Vinod calls me for a scene, there must be a strong reason," she said. When she asked the director why he wanted her for just one scene, his answer satisfied her. "He told me that if I act in that scene, it will have a big impact on the film. That was enough for me."
Revathi said she does not know much about the release issues surrounding Jana Nayagan. "I have not seen the entire film. So it is not right for me to comment on why the release has been delayed," she clarified. She also mentioned Mahesh Narayanan's film Patriot, in which she appears in only one scene. Again, she agreed because she trusted the director's vision. "If someone like Mahesh Narayanan calls me for one scene, there must be a purpose. I respect that," she said.
A Director's Actor
Revathi proudly calls herself a "director's actor." She believes that the director is the person who understands the story completely. "Only the director knows the story from beginning to end. For me, the biggest critic is the director," she shared. When she listens to a story, she checks whether the character connects with her emotionally. Once she accepts a role, she does her own homework. She thinks deeply about how the character will dress, react, laugh, cry, and behave in different situations.
"I don't think about how to act. I think about how the character will react in a scene," she explained. She believes this is a natural process for her now. At the same time, she respects the creative space of directors and writers. "I never interfere in anyone's creative field. I may share my opinion, but if they don't accept it, I accept that with an open mind," she said.
On Directing Meaningful Films
Revathi has also directed films in the past. She said she is not interested in directing films just for entertainment. "The basic purpose of cinema is enjoyment. But when I direct, there must be a deeper idea. The audience should think about what I said through the film," she shared.
Her directorial film Mitr, My Friend was special because it had an all-women crew. She said she feels proud that the film encouraged more women to enter technical fields in cinema. Editor Beena Paul won a National Award for the film, and it became an example that women can handle all areas of filmmaking.
"In the early 2000s, women were mostly seen in makeup or costume departments. Now their presence behind the camera has doubled," Revathi said. However, she added that South Indian cinema still has a long way to go compared to Bollywood when it comes to female technicians. She strongly believes women can direct films, handle cinematography, and coordinate large teams. "Cinema is a collaborative art. Women also have the ability to coordinate different artistic activities," she said.
Creative Freedom And Violence In Cinema
Revathi also shared her thoughts about censorship and violence in films. She said India is a complex country with many cultures, and freedom of expression is important. "There is something called creative freedom. The freedom of an artist should be decided by the public," she said. However, she also added that some forms of violence in cinema disturb her. "Violence becomes dangerous when it is shown as heroism. That can influence young minds," she explained. She clarified that she is not against showing violence in films, but she objects when it is glorified.
Women-Oriented Films And Changing Audiences
Revathi believes that the success of women-oriented films in recent years shows that audiences have changed. She pointed to films like Loka as examples of how people now accept equality and progressive ideas. "The audience today can enjoy a good story, good music, and emotional relationships. That is why such films become successful," she said.
From Classical Dancer To Multilingual Star
Revathi also looked back at her journey. She was introduced to cinema by legendary Tamil director Bharathi Raja. As a young classical dancer, her pictures appeared in magazines. Bharathi Raja saw those pictures and invited her to act in Mann Vasanai. Interestingly, her role in that film had nothing to do with dance.
From there, she went on to act in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. She even directed Hindi films. She believes women have a natural ability to learn languages quickly. This helped her act in many languages without difficulty. She also praised Dulquer Salmaan for successfully acting and dubbing in multiple languages. "A good film is always about a good story. Language should not become a barrier," she said.
Love From Malayali Audience
Though she has not done many Malayalam films compared to other languages, Revathi said the love she receives from Malayalis is special. "All the Malayalam films I have done were good films. That is why Malayali audiences still love me," she said warmly. She added that she took a break from Malayalam cinema after 2012 because she did not receive inspiring roles during that period.
Revathi's journey shows her dedication to meaningful cinema. With Assi ready for release and her appearance in Jana Nayagan, she continues to stay relevant. She may not act in many films, but every role she chooses carries weight and purpose.
Read More