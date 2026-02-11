ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'Not Interested In Repeating Characters': Revathi On Her Powerful Role In Assi And Cameo In Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Akhil Vinayak

Malayalis have always held actress Revathi close to their hearts. Even though she has not been very active in Malayalam cinema in recent years, her popularity has not reduced. The actress is now coming up with Hindi film Assi and will also be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan. In a recent conversation with ETV Bharat, she opened up about Assi, then her role in Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, and her strong views on cinema, creativity, and women in the industry.

Revathi made it clear that she does not believe in doing too many films. "I only act in one or two films a year at most," she said. For her, the number of scenes or the size of the role does not matter. What matters is the depth of the character and the importance of the story. "Even if it is a small role, it should be important to the film. I am not interested in repeating the same type of characters," she explained.

Revathi Chooses Quality Over Quantity (Photo: Special arrangement)

Revathi On Her Latest Hindi Film Assi

Revathi's new film Assi is set to release on February 20. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, who is known for powerful films like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad. These films dealt with serious social issues, and Assi also follows that path. Talking about the film, Revathi said the script impressed her deeply. The story deals with sexual assault against women and the legal cases that follow. "Many films have discussed this subject before. The story of Assi may not be very different, but the way Anubhav Sinha has treated this topic is very different," she said.

Revathi plays the role of a judge in the film. This is the first time in her career that she is playing a judge. She said the courtroom scenes were shot very realistically. "The director has researched the subject very deeply. He writes about incidents that happen in normal society and then goes into their depth. I like his writing and his perspective," she shared. "We read about atrocities against women daily in newspapers and social media. Assi is based on such realities. I really liked the way the director handled the film," Revathi added.

She said she connects strongly with stories that speak to society in a larger way. At this stage in her career, she wants roles that feel meaningful and challenging. "If I were doing many films, I may not feel the challenge. But now, every character must excite me," she explained.

Acting In Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Revathi also confirmed that she has acted in the upcoming Vijay film Jana Nayagan. However, she clarified that her role is limited to one scene. But for her, that is not a problem. "I have acted in only one scene in that film. But if a director like H. Vinod calls me for a scene, there must be a strong reason," she said. When she asked the director why he wanted her for just one scene, his answer satisfied her. "He told me that if I act in that scene, it will have a big impact on the film. That was enough for me."

Revathi said she does not know much about the release issues surrounding Jana Nayagan. "I have not seen the entire film. So it is not right for me to comment on why the release has been delayed," she clarified. She also mentioned Mahesh Narayanan's film Patriot, in which she appears in only one scene. Again, she agreed because she trusted the director's vision. "If someone like Mahesh Narayanan calls me for one scene, there must be a purpose. I respect that," she said.

Revathi has also directed films in the past (Photo: Special arrangement)

A Director's Actor

Revathi proudly calls herself a "director's actor." She believes that the director is the person who understands the story completely. "Only the director knows the story from beginning to end. For me, the biggest critic is the director," she shared. When she listens to a story, she checks whether the character connects with her emotionally. Once she accepts a role, she does her own homework. She thinks deeply about how the character will dress, react, laugh, cry, and behave in different situations.