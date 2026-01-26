ETV Bharat / entertainment

Republic Day 2026: Alia Bhatt Shares Raha's Handmade Indian Flag; Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi Extend Wishes

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt marked Republic Day this year on a special and personal note. The actor took to social media to share an adorable post featuring a handmade Indian flag made by her daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Alia shared the picture on her Instagram Story. The image showed the national flag of India made by little Raha. Along with the picture, Alia wrote, "Happy Republic Day," followed by the Indian flag and folded hands emojis. The actor brought a personal touch to the national celebration by sharing her daughter's handmade flag.

Alia Bhatt Shares Raha's Handmade Indian Flag (Photo: IG)

Apart from the Student Of The Year actor, many Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes on social media on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan posted a detailed note on the micro-blogging site X. He wrote, "The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians."