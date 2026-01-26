Republic Day 2026: Alia Bhatt Shares Raha's Handmade Indian Flag; Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi Extend Wishes
Alia Bhatt celebrated Republic Day by sharing a handmade Indian flag made by daughter Raha, while several film stars also posted patriotic wishes online.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 26, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt marked Republic Day this year on a special and personal note. The actor took to social media to share an adorable post featuring a handmade Indian flag made by her daughter, Raha Kapoor.
Alia shared the picture on her Instagram Story. The image showed the national flag of India made by little Raha. Along with the picture, Alia wrote, "Happy Republic Day," followed by the Indian flag and folded hands emojis. The actor brought a personal touch to the national celebration by sharing her daughter's handmade flag.
Apart from the Student Of The Year actor, many Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes on social media on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan posted a detailed note on the micro-blogging site X. He wrote, "The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians."
The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 26, 2026
Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic…
Actor Akshay Kumar also posted a special message in Hindi on his X handle. He wrote, "Say with pride, we are Indians." He concluded his post by expressing pride in the country and added the slogans "Jai Hind and Jai Bharat."
गर्व से कहो, हम भारतीय हैं! Happy Republic Day.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2026
जय हिंद! जय भारत! 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UgeW3ym3li
Suniel Shetty shared a message highlighting responsibility along with freedom. He wrote, "Freedom gave us a voice. The Republic gave us responsibility. May we always honour it. For the tricolour. For the nation. Always Jai Hind. Jai Bharat."
Freedom gave us a voice.— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 26, 2026
The Republic gave us responsibility.
May we always honour it.
For the tricolour. For the nation. Always
Jai Hind. Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/TAj3v3PR5V
Megastar Chiranjeevi also conveyed his wishes, writing, "Warm wishes to all my fellow Indians on the 77th Republic Day ...Let us honour our Constitution and stand united for a stronger, progressive India. Jai Hind."
Warm wishes to all my fellow Indians on the 77th Republic Day 🇮🇳— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 26, 2026
Let us honour our Constitution and stand united for a stronger, progressive India.
Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qnc0DfvcBf
Several actors, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan and more, also took to their respective social media handles to wish the citizens on Republic Day.
Turning back to Alia Bhatt, the actor tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, in the presence of close friends and family members. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave birth to their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. Since then, Alia has shared glimpses of her motherhood on social media while keeping the life of her little one private.
READ MORE
- Alia Bhatt Honoured At Red Sea Film Festival - Here's What She Told A Pakistani Fan Asking If She'd Visit The Country
- Alpha Release Date Postponed: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Starrer Now Set For April 2026 - Here's Why
- Halloween 2025: From Alia's Lara Croft To Nita Ambani's Audrey Hepburn - Who Wore It Best? Check The Winner