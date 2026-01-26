ETV Bharat / entertainment

Republic Day 2026: Alia Bhatt Shares Raha's Handmade Indian Flag; Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi Extend Wishes

Alia Bhatt celebrated Republic Day by sharing a handmade Indian flag made by daughter Raha, while several film stars also posted patriotic wishes online.

Republic Day 2026: Alia Bhatt Shares Raha's Handmade Indian Flag; Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi Extend Wishes
Republic Day 2026: Alia Bhatt Shares Raha's Handmade Indian Flag; Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi Extend Wishes (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : January 26, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt marked Republic Day this year on a special and personal note. The actor took to social media to share an adorable post featuring a handmade Indian flag made by her daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Alia shared the picture on her Instagram Story. The image showed the national flag of India made by little Raha. Along with the picture, Alia wrote, "Happy Republic Day," followed by the Indian flag and folded hands emojis. The actor brought a personal touch to the national celebration by sharing her daughter's handmade flag.

Alia Bhatt Shares Raha's Handmade Indian Flag
Alia Bhatt Shares Raha's Handmade Indian Flag (Photo: IG)

Apart from the Student Of The Year actor, many Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes on social media on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan posted a detailed note on the micro-blogging site X. He wrote, "The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians."

Actor Akshay Kumar also posted a special message in Hindi on his X handle. He wrote, "Say with pride, we are Indians." He concluded his post by expressing pride in the country and added the slogans "Jai Hind and Jai Bharat."

Suniel Shetty shared a message highlighting responsibility along with freedom. He wrote, "Freedom gave us a voice. The Republic gave us responsibility. May we always honour it. For the tricolour. For the nation. Always Jai Hind. Jai Bharat."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also conveyed his wishes, writing, "Warm wishes to all my fellow Indians on the 77th Republic Day ...Let us honour our Constitution and stand united for a stronger, progressive India. Jai Hind."

Several actors, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan and more, also took to their respective social media handles to wish the citizens on Republic Day.

Turning back to Alia Bhatt, the actor tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, in the presence of close friends and family members. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor gave birth to their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. Since then, Alia has shared glimpses of her motherhood on social media while keeping the life of her little one private.

READ MORE

  1. Alia Bhatt Honoured At Red Sea Film Festival - Here's What She Told A Pakistani Fan Asking If She'd Visit The Country
  2. Alpha Release Date Postponed: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Starrer Now Set For April 2026 - Here's Why
  3. Halloween 2025: From Alia's Lara Croft To Nita Ambani's Audrey Hepburn - Who Wore It Best? Check The Winner

TAGGED:

ACTORS REPUBLIC DAY WISH
ALIA BHATT
ALIA BHATT SHARES RAHA INDIAN FLAG
CELEBS REPUBLIC DAY WISH
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.