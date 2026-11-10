'Haven't Gotten Any Paytm To Be Kind': Renu Desai Calls For Empathy And Respect In Cryptic Post
Renu Desai urged empathy and kindness in a cryptic post following Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela's separation, while warning against judging people in difficult times.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Renu Desai has shared a cryptic post on social media calling for kindness, empathy and respect towards people going through difficult times. Her post comes shortly after her former husband, Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and his wife, Anna Konidela, announced their separation after 13 years of marriage. Although Renu did not mention anyone by name, her message has caught attention amid the latest news.
Renu took to her Instagram handle and shared a few solo pictures of herself along with a lengthy caption. She began her note in Telugu, speaking about the importance of treating people with kindness, especially when they are already facing difficult situations.
The first few lines of her caption can be loosely translated as, "When a person is already going through a difficult time, it is not morally right to criticise or abuse them further. Pushing down someone who has already fallen is inhuman! No matter what position they hold or what their circumstances are, we should never forget that they are human beings too someone’s child, someone’s parent, or someone’s sibling."
She then spoke about how people should avoid judging others while ignoring their own shortcomings. "Please don’t throw stones at other people’s houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses! We are all humans, and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human!" she wrote.
Renu also made it clear that people should not read too much into her post or connect it to any particular situation. Adding a sarcastic remark about her views on kindness, she wrote, "(Just because I wrote these words, don’t start your stupid speculations, because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better) [and NO, I haven’t gotten any Paytm to be kind and sensible. It’s just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex.]"
Renu’s post comes after Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidela announced their decision to part ways. The couple shared a joint statement, saying that they had decided to end their marriage with mutual understanding and respect.
"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority. During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy," they said in the statement.
Pawan and Anna first met during the shooting of the Telugu film Teen Maar in 2011. Anna had a small role in the film, which was released in 2011. They got married in 2013 and have two children together.
Renu Desai was Pawan Kalyan’s second wife. The two first met on the sets of Badri (2000) and later worked together in Johnny (2003). They have two children, son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadya. After living together for several years, they officially got married on January 28, 2009. However, their marriage ended in 2012, and they finalised their divorce that year.
Pawan Kalyan was previously married to Nandini in 1997. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2008. He later married Anna in 2013, making it his third marriage.