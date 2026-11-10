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'Haven't Gotten Any Paytm To Be Kind': Renu Desai Calls For Empathy And Respect In Cryptic Post

Renu Desai ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Actor Renu Desai has shared a cryptic post on social media calling for kindness, empathy and respect towards people going through difficult times. Her post comes shortly after her former husband, Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and his wife, Anna Konidela, announced their separation after 13 years of marriage. Although Renu did not mention anyone by name, her message has caught attention amid the latest news.

Renu took to her Instagram handle and shared a few solo pictures of herself along with a lengthy caption. She began her note in Telugu, speaking about the importance of treating people with kindness, especially when they are already facing difficult situations.

The first few lines of her caption can be loosely translated as, "When a person is already going through a difficult time, it is not morally right to criticise or abuse them further. Pushing down someone who has already fallen is inhuman! No matter what position they hold or what their circumstances are, we should never forget that they are human beings too someone’s child, someone’s parent, or someone’s sibling." She then spoke about how people should avoid judging others while ignoring their own shortcomings. "Please don’t throw stones at other people’s houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses! We are all humans, and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human!" she wrote. Renu also made it clear that people should not read too much into her post or connect it to any particular situation. Adding a sarcastic remark about her views on kindness, she wrote, "(Just because I wrote these words, don’t start your stupid speculations, because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better) [and NO, I haven’t gotten any Paytm to be kind and sensible. It’s just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex.]"