ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Proud Andhbhakt Of PM Modi': Renu Desai Urges People To Watch Dhurandhar If They Respect Country's Armed Forces

Hyderabad: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's former wife and actor Renu Desai has shared her views on director Aditya Dhar's recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to Instagram, she praised the film and said that people who respect the country and its armed forces should watch it.

The film, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been performing strongly at the box office since its release.

Renu Desai posted a message on her Instagram Story along with a Bhagavad Gita quote featured in the film. She wrote, "If you have an ounce of respect for our Armed Forces and our intelligence agencies, because of whom we live and sleep peacefully in our comfortable homes and then talk s**ttt about our own country, please watch Dhurandhar 1& 2."

Renu Desai Urges People To Watch Dhurandhar (Photo: IG Story)

The quote she shared read, "Your duty is to uphold dharma, never to claim the reward. Let not the promise of victory guide you. The battlefield summons, be relentless in action - Bhagavad Gita - Chapter 2, Verse 47."