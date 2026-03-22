'Proud Andhbhakt Of PM Modi': Renu Desai Urges People To Watch Dhurandhar If They Respect Country's Armed Forces
Renu Desai praised Dhurandhar 2, urged respect for armed forces, and called herself a "proud andhbhakt" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 22, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's former wife and actor Renu Desai has shared her views on director Aditya Dhar's recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Taking to Instagram, she praised the film and said that people who respect the country and its armed forces should watch it.
The film, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been performing strongly at the box office since its release.
Renu Desai posted a message on her Instagram Story along with a Bhagavad Gita quote featured in the film. She wrote, "If you have an ounce of respect for our Armed Forces and our intelligence agencies, because of whom we live and sleep peacefully in our comfortable homes and then talk s**ttt about our own country, please watch Dhurandhar 1& 2."
The quote she shared read, "Your duty is to uphold dharma, never to claim the reward. Let not the promise of victory guide you. The battlefield summons, be relentless in action - Bhagavad Gita - Chapter 2, Verse 47."
In her following IG Story, Renu shared a clip from the film that references Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the scene, a character based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim says, "Jab se ye chai wala Hindustan mein aaya hai, hamare logo ke andar aur khauf badh gaya hai (Ever since this tea seller came into power, it has caused terror in our people's hearts)."
Re-sharing a reel of the scene, Renu wrote, "Proud andhbhakt (blind devotee) of BJP and our awesome PM Modi ji."
Dhurandhar 2 hit the big screens on March 19 in various languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Besides Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and others in important roles.
The movie is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which was based on the character of a spy who works against a terror organization. The sequel is based on the backstory of the main character and his entry into the world of intelligence.
The first part of the movie was a huge hit at the box office, earning more than Rs 1000 crore in India alone and more than Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel has also started strong, bringing in more than Rs 300 crore in India and over Rs 500 crore globally within the first three days of its release.
READ MORE
- Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer's Film Sees Massive Jump, Crosses Rs 500 Crore Globally
- SS Rajamouli Calls It 'Masterclass', Prakash Raj Takes A Dig: Dhurandhar 2 Sees Divided Reactions Amid Box Office Buzz
- Emotional Raj Arjun Says Daughter Sara Became His 'Dhurandhar' During Struggles