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Renowned Malayalam Cinematographer Shaji Kumar Dies At 57

Renowned Malayalam Cinematographer Shaji Kumar Dies At 57 ( Facebook/ShajikumarOfficial )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Kochi: Renowned Malayalam cinematographer Shaji Kumar, whose works include the blockbuster Mohanlal-starrers Pulimurugan, Naran and Thudarum, died at the age of 57, film industry sources said here on Tuesday.

Kumar was in Alappuzha for the shooting of an upcoming film starring Dileep when he experienced physical discomfort in his hotel room on Saturday night. He informed the film’s director, Ullas Krishna, about his discomfort and was initially taken to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital here.

Though his condition improved after admission and he was able to speak normally, his health deteriorated again on Sunday night, sources said. His unexpected death has left members of the Malayalam film industry shocked and saddened. The FEFKA Directors' Union condoled his death, paying tribute to the cinematographer for his contributions to Malayalam cinema. A disciple of veteran cinematographer Vipin Mohan, Kumar began his career working on several films before establishing himself as an independent cinematographer. Over the years, he became one of the familiar names behind the visuals of several successful Malayalam films.